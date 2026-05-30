Huw Edwards set to make comeback after completing suspended prison sentence

Former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards is set to make a comeback after completing his suspended prison sentence for accessing indecent images of children.

Huw Edwards , the former BBC newsreader, is set to make a comeback after completing his suspended prison sentence . Edwards, 64, was given six months, suspended for two years in September 2024 after admitting accessing indecent images of children sent to him via WhatsApp.

He has now completed 25 days of rehabilitation and a 40-day sex offender treatment programme, and the threat of an immediate jail term no longer hangs over his head. Edwards' downfall was swift and severe, with his wife and five children apparently disowning him. He has been living in a small bungalow in the grounds of his mother's house in Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, and has been acting as her carer.

Edwards has been receiving hundreds of letters, although he hasn't opened any of them, as he still doesn't feel strong enough. However, there are signs that the old Huw is ready to rise from the ashes of his disgrace and come out fighting. Edwards is reportedly planning to do a 'tell-all' interview with Channel 4, and is also writing a book. He is negotiating with multiple potential broadcasters in the UK and the US about possible documentaries and interviews.

Edwards' motivation for coming forward is his anger over the Channel 5 drama Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards, which he claims is 'appalling' and 'one-sided'. He also takes issue with the facts as presented by The Sun newspaper, which broke the original story in July 2023. Edwards claims that the drama repeated a lie that he had been engaging with a minor, when in fact the person was 19 years old and had initiated contact with him.

Edwards is deeply ashamed of his engagement with the young person, but claims that he was a consenting adult. The drama showed Edwards apparently preying on a vulnerable teenager named 'Ryan', who was 17 years old and received cash and gifts for stripping while Edwards masturbated. Edwards has denied these allegations, and claims that the drama was one-sided and unfair. Edwards' comeback is likely to be met with controversy, given his conviction for accessing indecent images of children.

However, Edwards is determined to get his story out there and clear his name. He has told friends that he needs to get his story out there, and is planning to be on air in some shape or form before the end of the year





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Huw Edwards BBC Sex Offender Suspended Prison Sentence Comeback

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amanda Conner Sets Record Straight on Relationship Status with Ryan EdwardsAmanda Conner, wife of Ryan Edwards, has spoken out about her relationship status with her husband amid recent allegations of physical abuse and a DUI arrest.

Read more »

Perrie Edwards Finally Gets Married to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain After 4 Years of EngagementPerrie Edwards, the singer of Little Mix, has finally revealed that she is getting married to her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The couple has been engaged for four years and has two children together. Perrie has also discussed her busy work schedule and how she juggles motherhood with her career.

Read more »

Perrie Edwards Finally Marries Footballer Fiancé Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainPerrie Edwards is finally tying the knot with her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after four years of engagement. The couple has two children together and Perrie has been focusing on her solo music career.

Read more »

Huw Edwards Plans Public Comeback with Book and Interviews After Criminal ConvictionFormer BBC newsreader Huw Edwards, who received a suspended sentence for accessing indecent images, is preparing a media comeback with planned interviews and a book to contest media portrayals of his actions.

Read more »