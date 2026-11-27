Channel 4 faces intense backlash for airing Huw Edwards' new documentary, which the mother of an alleged victim claims victim-blames her son and ignores abuse survivors.

The mother of the teenage boy Huw Edwards allegedly paid for sexual pictures has accused the disgraced newsreader of victim blaming and abusing us all over again. The former BBC star is set to give his version of events in a new documentary, Huw Edwards - Guilty, which will air on Channel 4 on December 1 at 9pm. Edwards is reportedly set to argue that he was blackmailed by the teen, while also contesting if the boy was 17 or 18 at the time he purchased the images.

Family Condemns Edwards Blackmail Claims

It feels like Huw is abusing us all over again. He won't stop, the teen's mother told The Sun. He's now planning to say my son blackmailed him but we know he was on drugs at the time and was using Huw's money to fund that addiction. He has always been honest about that. How can a 60-year-old man who is in a position of power be blackmailed? He is victim shaming. The disgraced newsreader pleaded guilty in 2024 to three counts of making indecent images of children - a crime which can involve making a copy of an existing image. Edwards also admitted to possessing 41 indecent images of children, including videos of a boy aged between seven and nine. Disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards is set to mount a defence for his crimes in a forthcoming documentary with Channel 4.

Also read Channel 4 Faces Backlash Over Huw Edwards Documentary

Legal Context and Payment Disputes

Edwards was the lead presenter of BBC News' flaship 10 o'clock programme In WhatsApp messages with 25-year-old paedophile Alex Williams, Edwards was offered naughty images of someone yng - to which the broadcaster replied: Go on. He was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and was placed on the sex offenders register for seven years. Edwards also reportedly paid a teenage boy £35,000 for explicit photos, although it is understood the newsreader will question that sum in the forthcoming documentary. However, the Metropolitan police decided to take no further action after finding that there was no evidence of a crime being committed in relation to the photographs. The family of the unnamed young person originally complained to the BBC in May 2023, and the corporation apologised the following year over their handling of the complaint.

Political and Charity Outrage Erupts

Edwards has reportedly been inundated with offers to sell his story since his conviction. Channel 4 has defended its decision to go ahead with the documentary, claiming the film holds him to account, with no questions off limits. However, the decision to platform Edwards in the wake of his conviction has been met with fury by politicians and victim support groups, with Downing Street saying: We have no interest in hearing what he has to say. Shadow culture secretary Rebecca Paul took to social media to ask: Why on earth is a state-owned broadcaster platforming this depraved sex offender? This man shouldn't get a minute of airtime. Emma-Jane Taylor, the founder of sexual abuse charity Project 90-10, said the broadcaster's decision not to include victims or campaigners is abusive in itself.

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Exclusion of Victims from Narrative

She added: Why would you want to be associated with a programme that only wants to put the offender first? If no one is challenging this at Channel 4, then I challenge not only their perspective but their ethics. She called on the broadcaster's chief executive Priya Dogra to axe the programme, saying: Instead of an hour documentary where the spotlight is on him, how about an hour's documentary on what he did to those children and what happened to them? How about understanding that children's lives have been violated and they will probably spend the rest of their lives losing the plot over what he did to them? In my opinion he should be in prison. The Mail understands that the 60-minute film features extensive interviews with Edwards filmed over the course of a year, but has no input from his victims or child abuse campaigners.

Edwards Expands Media Presence

It is understood that Channel 4 executives, who angered their own employees by commissioning the programme, did not consult Edwards' victims and only recently informed them of the documentary's existence. Edwards has also taken part in a five-part series for The Observer and Tortoise Media. The presenter has reportedly spoken at length to former BBC colleague Ceri Thomas, now with Tortoise Media, who says he reached out to him on LinkedIn in 2025 to ask if he wanted to have a drink. Edwards has also taken part in a five-part podcast series for The Observer and Tortoise Media. In a preview of the five-part podcast for Tortoise and The Observer, Thomas says: I had just one really simple question that nagged me: what really happened? We met a few days later and have since then talked for hours and hours and hours. Edwards then speaks on camera and says: I've been very honest about all of it. I've never denied any of it. I've given you the best recollection I have, he tells Mr Thomas