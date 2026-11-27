U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham's office has spoken out against an upcoming Channel 4 doc featuring disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards.

Huw Edwards Channel 4 Doc Slammed by U.K. Prime Minister: ‘We Have No Interest in Hearing What He Has to Say’ Huw Edwards Channel 4 Doc Slammed by U.K. Prime Minister: ‘We Have No Interest in Hearing What He Has to Say’ Justin Timberlake Was ‘Really Reluctant’ to Make Tell-All Documentary: ‘I’ve Gone Through a Lot in the Last Five Years’Announced on Thursday, the doc sees Edwards — who, in 2024, was convicted of three counts of making indecent images of children — speak publicly about his downfall and criminal actions for the first time.

Titled “Huw Edwards — Guilty,” it’s set to air on Channel 4 Dec. 1. Grammy Nominations 2027: Raye Leads With 11 Noms as Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo, Ella Langley and Other Female Artists DominateThe doc stirred up quite a bit of backlash in the U.K., and now Burnham has added his voice to the mix. In a statement to, an official spokesperson said: “Our thoughts first and foremost will be with the victims of child sexual abuse and exploitation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We have no interest in hearing what he has to say. ” The spokesperson added, “There are extremely serious crimes and anyone convicted of them must face the consequences of their actions” and said the broadcasters “are expected to act responsibly and have appropriate regards to their audiences when making decisions. ”‘s request for comment.