Husky Stadium to be renamed Columbia Bank Stadium in record $70M deal for UW

The University of Washington announced Thursday that naming rights for historic Husky Stadium have been sold to Columbia Bank in a record 10-year agreement for $70 million.

The University of Washington announced Thursday that naming rights for the historic venue have been sold to Columbia Bank in a record 10-year agreement for $70 million.

VOTE: Do you support UW changing the name of Husky Stadium? The deal, which was approved by the school's Board of Regents Thursday morning, is the largest in college sports history for a stadium's naming rights, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Also read Columbia Bank lands naming rights to Husky Stadium

“As we know, the financial climate in and around college sports creates a fiduciary responsibility for us and our campus to take a look at every revenue line that we have and figure out how we can maximize it,” said UW athletics director Patrick Chun. The name change officially takes effect Jan. 1. Signage and other branding changes to match Columbia Bank Stadium will be phased in as part of an implementation plan, UW said.

The move is expected to add long-term value for the university. UW President Robert J. Jones said during a press conference following the announcement, “The relationship will clearly support our students ... we found a partner that is going to build and advance the strategic goals of this university. ” Columbia Bank President Chris Merrywell said the bank is approached routinely for sponsorships, and UW was a “natural fit.

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” Merrywell also announced plans to open a student-run Columbia Bank branch in the future to help students develop job skills. Under the plan, UW and Columbia Bank will also partner on several initiatives aimed at supporting and developing students' financial well-being and workforce preparedness. Located on the shores of Lake Washington, Husky Stadium first opened as University of Washington Stadium in 1920 and has hosted University of Washington football games for more than 100 years.

It was renamed Husky Stadium in 1970. The stadium underwent a massive $280 million renovation project that lasted nearly two years before reopening in 2013. When asked about fans' reaction to the historic name change Thursday, Chun told KOMO News it does not signify a step away from tradition and said university leaders remain committed to preserving it.

“What happens on these Saturdays is very unique to this city. You have generations of families that come to watch football games,” Chun explained.

“We recognize that, and we fully embrace our role as caretakers of that tradition. ” In 2015, Alaska Airlines earned naming rights solely for the football field in a 10-year deal. It was known as “Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium” until the sponsorship officially expired in June 2026. In comparison, that 10-year deal brought in roughly $42 million for UW, while Columbia Bank's stadium deal is set to bring in $70 million over the next 10 years.

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, the school said the "partnership will strengthen support for UW student-athletes while creating new opportunities for students, alums and communities across the university and state.

" UW renewed its partnership with Alaska Airlines for its basketball venue, Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, in a 10-year, $28.4 million deal this spring. Together, the Alaska Airlines and Columbia Bank naming rights deals are expected to bring UW nearly $100 million over the next 10 years. The University of Washington announced Thursday that naming rights for historic Husky Stadium have been sold to Columbia Bank in a record 10-year agreement for $70 million.

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