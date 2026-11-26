One week from signing day, the University of Washington has put together a 2027 recruiting class that was once ranked fifth in the nation and is now positioned

One week from signing day, the University of Washington has put together a 2027 recruiting class that was once rankedThe difference in high regard is quarterback Blake Roskopf, a 4-star recruit from the Phoenix suburbs, pulling out.

His April commitment vaulted the Huskies into the top 10 and his subsequent de-commitment earlier this month sent them sliding down the recruitment ladder. Roskopf, who has not resurfaced with a new school as of yet, likely watched the UW offensive struggles earlier this season and decided to go elsewhere, leaving the Huskies without a quarterback for the class. He doesn't have a new school lined up, so he certainly doesn't have a better offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UW coach Jedd Fisch, with 22 commits in hand at the moment, said the Huskies might not be quite done in adding talent. He has a dozen 4-star recruits, but had receiver Dontay Tyson from Peoria, Arizona, flip to Wisconsin, as well.