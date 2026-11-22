It was the defending national champions against the reigning LA Bowl titleists. Yet four snaps into this one, pedigree didn't matter at all for the University o

It was the defending national champions against the reigning LA Bowl titleists. Yet four snaps into this one, pedigree didn't matter at all for the University of Washington football team as Demond Williams Jr. darted through the Indiana defense and up the left sideline for an electrifying 65-yard touchdown run.

On Saturday, this was the overly optimistic beginning to a determined effort that took the Huskies to a 27-24 overtime upset of the eighth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers when a 37-yard field goal by the visitors' Paddy McAteer failed and sent excited UW fans spilling wildly onto the field. Tyler Robles' 46-yard field goal to open the extra session decided this epic dual that brought Jedd Fisch, Williams and the rest of this Husky football team a signature victory over the Hoosiers as a light rain began to fall on Montlake.

Also read Missed FG in OT costs #8 Hoosiers game against unranked Huskies

UW starting offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi, doubling up on the kick-block team, was credited with getting a hand on two Indiana field-goal attempts, including the last one in OT. The ramifications for this outcome were huge for Fisch's third-year Huskies who've been trying not to submit to a rebuilding season with a young roster. Forgotten is the three-game losing streak at midseason. They better resembled the No. 17-ranked team that people thought they were when the season began.

"This was a fantastic team win, an organizational win, a university win, for the fans, everybody," Fisch said. "Look at the energy. It was a win for our program.

" Said defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, "This is total motivation going into next season and going into the next game, just knowing that we did it. " In a chilly Husky Stadium season finale, Williams gave the UW faithful something they've been waiting three seasons to see -- a trip to the end zone by the speedy and often elusive one covering at last two-thirds of the field.

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After grounding the football to make it third-and-16, Williams let the first wave of tacklers rush past him and he took off weaving his way through defenders. An Indiana player dove at him and missed at the Hoosiers 40. With the ball in his right arm, the signal-caller had the crowd roaring as he raced in for six points. Demond Williams Jr. scores on a 65-yard run against the Hoosiers.

| Dave Sizer It was the third longest touchdown run by Husky quarterback, surpassed only by Tom Manke's 81-yard scoring run against Stanford in 1967 and Warren Moon's 71-yard dash to the end against USC in 1977. Williams had barely caught his breath and the fans were just sitting down when the Hoosiers responded.

College football's caste system would shift back hard into place when the Hoosiers came back and scored on their first offensive play on a 74-yard pass when Grant Wilson hit Charlie Becker in stride, with a step or two on UW cornerback Dylan Robinson. Making the Huskies even more mortal, Williams next drove his team to the Indiana 11 only to throw an end-zone interception right to Hoosiers safety Preston Zachman with Rashid Williams the intended receiver.

Yet the Huskies never buckled into those early setback. They just kept coming back under the intense pressure put on them by one of the nation's best teams. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Indiana tried to make Williams pay for his aggressive offensive play at all times, twice getting penalized for roughing the passer and then flagged for a late hit on his 33-yard run, all in the opening half.

In trading first-quarter punts, a most unusual thing happened to the Huskies -- Hunter Green shanked one for 26 yards, his worst of the season. This set up the Hoosiers on the UW 35 and they needed just seven plays to make their hosts pay. Wilson, the Indiana quarterback, faked inside and scored on a 5-yard run on a fourth-and-1 call to put Indiana in front 14-7. In spite of their occasional letdown, the Huskies gamely hung in there.

On their next series, Williams threw a 19-yard completion to Dezmen Roebuck and a 17-yarder to Jayden Limar to get them upfield. Limar capped the 75-yard with a 5-yard TD run around the left side, stiff-arming cornerback Jamari Sharpe as he crossed the goal line. Limar finsihed with 17 carries for 77 yards as the rushing attack showed some life. The offense would slow considerably for both sides until the end.

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The second quarter was scoreless as Robles missed a 37-yard field goal and each team had drives stopped on downs. After the halftime break, Indiana kept the pressure by twice moving into field-goal range on their opening two drives. The second attempt, a 34-yarder by Paddy McAteer, gave Indiana a 17-14 lead with 6:08 remaining in the quarter.

Robles matched him with a tying 28-yard field goal at 12:06 of the fourth quarter, this after missing a 37-yarder in the first half. The Hoosiers kept the pressure on when Josh Hoover, inserted at quarterback on the series of the second half to give his team a spark, threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Nick Marsh. The wide receiver got a couple of steps on nickelback Rahshawn Clark, then spun out of his grasp after making the catch.

Indiana led 24-17 with 9:06 left to play. After a change of possessions, back came the Huskies. Williams stepped up in the pocket and found tight end Decker DeGraaf wide open for a 20-yard scoring pass. Into the overtime they went and each team couldn't move the ball.

Robles stepped up and knocked 46-yarder through while McAteer had a second redirected by one of Azzopardi's big mitts.

"It was pretty cool," the kicker said. "It was a good hit. The operation was clean. Making it the way we missed it in the first half was good redemption.

" Then it was time to run for safety as the fans began jumping out of the stands and wanting to hug everyone. Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time.

In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.