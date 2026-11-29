Throughout Saturday, a thick fog settled over Autzen Stadium in this Willamette Valley stronghold, and wouldn't go away, leaving an eerie almost ghostly environ

Throughout Saturday, a thick fog settled over Autzen Stadium in this Willamette Valley stronghold, and wouldn't go away, leaving an eerie almost ghostly environment for a football game to be played.

It also brought an unexpected outcome as the University of Washington football team somehow emerged safely from this lost-at-sea haze while the Oregon Ducks crashed into the rocks, leaving the Huskies as a 33-27 double-overtime winner. Thus the UW finished out the regular season with stirring upsets of 14th-ranked Oregon and then-No. 8 Indiana in overtime on consecutive weekends, showing what might have been had they not been pushed around earlier by less formidable opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Huskies sparred with Oregon all game, trading touchdowns and field goals, until Jedd Fisch's team survived and benfitted from a hailstorm of kicking miscues -- a missed Ducks extra point, a missed UW field goal and a blocked Ducks field goal at the end of this one -- to muffle the gathering of 58,727. Tight end Decker DeGraaf got wide in the end zone for the second game in a row to catch a 3-yard touchdown pass from Demond Williams Jr. to decide the second extra session while Oregon went four-and-out and this heavyweight fight was over.