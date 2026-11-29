Huskies stun rival Ducks in double overtime, dash Oregon's playoff hopes
Demond Williams Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 24 Washington outlasted No. 12 Oregon 33-27 in double overtime Saturday night, leaving the Ducks out of the Big Ten title game and likely dash
From left, Washington running back Ryken Moon , defensive lineman JD Hill , linebacker Jacob Lane , quarterback Derek Zammit , wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck , and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. celebrate their 33-27 win over Oregon in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Eugene, Ore.
Demond Williams Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 24 Washington outlasted No. 12 Oregon 33-27 in double overtime Saturday night, leaving the Ducks out of the Big Ten title game and likely dashing their College Football Playoff hopes. Washington won a week after it knocked off defending national champion Indiana, also in overtime, at home.
With the victory over Oregon, the Hoosiers ended up in the conference championship game against UCLA next week. Williams found tight end Decker DeGraaf for a touchdown in the second overtime, and the Huskies got a defensive stop to end it. Washington had raced out to a 27-13 lead when Williams found Chris Lawson for a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter.
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