Demond Williams Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 24 Washington outlasted No. 12 Oregon 33-27 in double overtime Saturday night, leaving the Ducks out of the Big Ten title game and likely dash

From left, Washington running back Ryken Moon , defensive lineman JD Hill , linebacker Jacob Lane , quarterback Derek Zammit , wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck , and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. celebrate their 33-27 win over Oregon in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Eugene, Ore.

Demond Williams Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 24 Washington outlasted No. 12 Oregon 33-27 in double overtime Saturday night, leaving the Ducks out of the Big Ten title game and likely dashing their College Football Playoff hopes. Washington won a week after it knocked off defending national champion Indiana, also in overtime, at home.

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With the victory over Oregon, the Hoosiers ended up in the conference championship game against UCLA next week. Williams found tight end Decker DeGraaf for a touchdown in the second overtime, and the Huskies got a defensive stop to end it. Washington had raced out to a 27-13 lead when Williams found Chris Lawson for a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter.