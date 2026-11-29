For the University of Washington football team, consider its national image fully restored. On Sunday, the Huskies returned to the Associated Press poll Top 25

For the University of Washington football team, consider its national image fully restored. On Sunday, the Huskies returned to the Associated Press poll Top 25 for the first time in 11 weeks, ranked No. 19 after beating Oregon 33-27 in double overtime in Eugene.

They received 313 points from the balloting done by selected media members across the country. The UW had opened the season ranked No. 17 and immediately dropped to 19th following a somewhat lackluster performance in a 24-10 victory Washington State to open the season. Jedd Fisch's team next disappeared from the AP poll completely after barely beating Utah State 16-14 in week 2.

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However, consecutive wins over defending national champion Indiana and now the Ducks had voters reconsidering the Huskies' place among the national elite. The UW was ranked just ahead of Ohio State and the Ducks , who were 20th and 21st, and well behind No. 18 Florida ballot-wise. Georgia and Utah were 1-2 in the poll and controlled all of the first-place votes, drawing 58 and 12, respectively. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.