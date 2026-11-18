After having a weekend road game at Utah postponed because of the nationwide travel shutdown, Danny Sprinkle decided his University of Washington basketball tea

After having a weekend road game at Utah postponed because of the nationwide travel shutdown, Danny Sprinkle decided his University of Washington basketball team badly needed a replacement outing.

With just two real-time games played so far and so many newcomers on the roster, the Husky coach and his staff wanted to better evaluate these guys against outside competition rather than simply schedule another practice. So with two days notice, the UW brought in Simon Fraser and beat this Canadian team from the Vancouver suburbs into submission, routing the Red Leafs 96-59 before a sparse crowd welcomed into Alaska Airlines Arena for free.

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Texas Tech transfer LeJuan Watts, normally a starter, came off the bench for the Huskies to score 13 first-half points on 6-foot-6 shooting. Watts led his team with 17 points, missing just two of 10 attempts. New Brazilian big man Wini Braga put more of his well-rounded game on display and turned in a double-double effort with 12 points and 11 rebounds, plus 5 assists.

Still getting the green light to shoot from long range, the Huskies launched 38 3-pointers and made 14. Gonzaga transfer Steele Venters hit 4 of 6 treys to finish with 14 points and Davidson transfer Parker Friedrichsen knocked down 3 of 5 from behind the line for 9 points.

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Those who came out for a peek at Sprinkle's third team saw Australian newcomer Tristan Devers and Rutgers transfer and Bosnian native Harun Zrno, both guards, and freshman forward Lattimore Ford play for the first time. Devers previously dealt with a foot injury, while Zrno was a late arrival to the team and Ford is still coming back from a high school knee injury. Gonzaga transfer Steele Venters had 14 points against Simon Fraser on 4-for-6 3-point shooting.

| Dave Sizer They next witnessed Devers make contact with an opponent and come away holding his left shoulder and play just six minutes. They watched the Huskies go without point guard Ryan Beasley, who's now dealing with a lower-leg injury. They still haven't seen 7-foot-1 big man Mady Traore get on the floor, last season or this one, as he currently deals with a chronic sore knee.

While this match-up seemed to satisfy the UW coaches, the Huskies easily could have headed over to the outdoor courts at Green Lake Community Center and taken on all comers such was the order of this mismatch. The Red Leafs led three times, at 3-0, 5-3 and 8-7 before the Huskies went on a 14-0 run to remind the visitors from Division II that this was a Big Ten setting.

Brandon Roy Jr. got his first points of the season with a 3-pointer in the second half. In returning to the prearranged part of the non-conference schedule, the UW will host Utah Tech from the Big Sky Conference on Thursday night.

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Then it's time to pack for Hawaii, with Sprinkle's guys playing three times in the Southwest Maui Invitational, beginning on Monday against BYU . The Cougars opened the season with a 94-83 victory over Ohio State in Salt Lake City. Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer.

His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.