After upsetting defending national champion Indiana, the University of Washington football team has resonated with Associated Press poll voters again and drawn

After upsetting defending national champion Indiana, the University of Washington football team has resonated with Associated Press poll voters again and drawn an outside the rankings sighting.they picked up 39 points off Sunday's balloting -- their first returns since early in the season -- which in effect has left them as the nation's 30th best team.

Jedd Fisch's guys were ranked 17th when the season began, but poor performances in victories over overmatched non-conference teams knocked them completely out of the poll in September and an ensuing three-game losing streak didn't help any. This time, the Huskies trailed New Mexico , Nebraska , UTSA and Kentucky in the others receiving votes category that comes up with teams on the cusp of entering the Top 25.

Also read Missed FG in OT costs #8 Hoosiers game against unranked Huskies

It should be noted the UW beat Nebraska in Lincoln a month ago by emerging with a 17-10 victory in the closing minutes. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Indiana, after losing 27-24 in overtime at Husky Stadium, dropped from eighth to 12th in the latest AP poll. The Huskies have a real chance to elevate and reach poll promised land again if they can upset No. 14 Oregon in Eugene on Saturday afternoon in a game that will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and be televised by NBC from Autzen Stadium.

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Just two team in the Top 25 can hold up victories over the UW in No. 13 Iowa , which won 41-24 in Montlake, and No. 15 USC , which overcame a 21-10 deficit to beat the Huskies 25-21 in Los Angeles. Interestingly enough, Jedd Fisch's former Arizona team now coached by Brent Brennan holds down the No. 16 slot in the rankings this week after taking a 35-28 overtime victory over Kansas State.

The highest ranking Big Ten team in the AP poll this week is UCLA , which sits at No. 10 after losing to Michigan 18-16. Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time.

In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.