Huskies Add to Long-Running Mississippi Valley State Misery

If ever there was a guaranteed victory at Alaska Airlines Arena for the University of Washington basketball team, Monday night's game was it. The Huskies welcom

If ever there was a guaranteed victory at Alaska Airlines Arena for the University of Washington basketball team, Monday night's game was it. The Huskies welcomed Mississippi Valley State in from the pouring rain and proceeded to throw a bucket of cold water in its face, winning 77-64 with a record barrage of 3-pointers.

This was nothing new for the Delta Devils , who arrived in town with the long-running distinction as America's worst college basketball team. Last Friday, Mississippi Valley opened another long-odds season with an 84-57 loss at Oklahoma. Over the past eight years, this Southwestern Athletic Conference entry has won just 19 of 210 games, counting this one.

Also read Thick smog shrouds New Delhi after Diwali firecrackers add to seasonal pollution

Against the Huskies in a gym maybe a third full, the Delta Devils actually built an early 8-3 lead and looked like they wanted to shock Seattle. However, the Huskies unleashed their imported long-range shooters and this one suddenly tilted in the favor of Danny Sprinkle's team , which set records by launching 50 attempts from behind the line and connecting on 17.

Steele Venters, a Gonzaga transfer and starting guard, immediately drained a pair of treys from left of the basket to get it going. Davidson transfer Parker Friedrichsen came off the bench and connected on 4 of 8 3-pointers while the UW went up by 10 in the opening half. Friedrichsen would lead the Huskies in scoring with 17 points by connecting on 5-for-13 shots from behind the line.

Advertisement

Ryan Beasley finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, his his scoring coming from 4-of-9 3-point shooting. Over the course of the game, Sprinkle substituted liberally and used 12 players, 11 just a dozen minutes into the game. Led by Friedrichsen's 12 points, the Huskies headed for the locker room with a 43-33 lead at halftime.

Over those first 20 minutes, the Huskies 11 of 28, with Venters and Friedrichsen dropping in a combined 7 of 16 attempts. The 11 makes at the break were a UW high-water mark for at least 15 seasons. After the break, the Delta Devils closed within 44-40, but the UW went on a 13-0 run to pull away with 13 minutes left to play, with Beasley capping the run by dropping in consecutive 3-pointers.

The Huskies return to action on Saturday against significantly tougher competition when they travel to Salt Lake City to face the University of Utah , the first of three Utah-based teams they'll meet in non-conference outings. Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer.

His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.