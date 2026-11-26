For the second straight season, Fred Hoiberg's squad will enter December with an unblemished record. No. 21 Nebrasketball used a massive first-half run to pull

For the second straight season, Fred Hoiberg's squad will enter December with an unblemished record. No. 21 Nebrasketball used a massive first-half run to pull away from Southern, going on to win 101-72.

The Huskers improve to 7-0, while the Jaguars fall to 1-6. Nebraska's non-conference win streak is now at 31 games, dating back to a loss to Saint Mary's on Nov. 17, 2024. Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort shoots against Southern Jaguars guard Armonii Benjamin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Midway through the first half, Southern was still making a game of things.

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The Jaguars put together a 7-2 run to trail just 15-13 at the 13:00 mark. Damon Wilkinson answered with a layup to spark a 16-0 run. By the time Southern made another shot, Nebraska was up by more than 20 points. Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Connor Essegian shoots against Southern Jaguars guard Karez Demory and guard Sean van Dorn Jr. during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.