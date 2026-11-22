The Huskers finally beat a ranked team. Is the monkey off their back? Nebraska 31, Ohio State 28. The Huskers' first win against an AP top-25team in over 10

Nebraska 31, Ohio State 28. The Huskers' first win against an AP top-25team in over 10 years, and the fans celebrated like it was the '90s.

In two short weeks and two wins, the entire vibe around the program has changed. On this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob discuss what carried Nebraska to victory. Despite giving up the most points all season, Nebraska controlled the ground game and won the fourth quarter. Plenty of optimism surrounds the final regular-season game against Iowa.

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It's hate week, as the Huskers would love nothing more than to beat the Hawkeyes on their home field and spoil a potential College Football Playoff spot for Iowa. Iowa has won 10 of the last 11 games against Nebraska. Expect a low-scoring affair as both teams try to establish their dominance on the ground. Iowa features one of the best defenses in the country.

Iowa still has a shot at the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nebraska has won two straight games. Iowa has won four straight. The Huskers last beat Iowa in 2022 at Kinnick Stadium.

Travis and Dr. Rob place their annual bet on the Black Friday matchup and give their score predictions for the Heroes Trophy Game. Be sure to subscribe on YouTube and favorite the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, or wherever you listen so you never miss an episode! Doc Talk is produced by Bald Media.

Its hosts are former Husker and 1994 Big 8 Athlete of the Year Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice, who has over 25 years of experience in Nebraska sports media.