The husband told police his wife collapsed while doing laundry.

A cheating husband who claimed his wife died in a freak accident at their Wisconsin home two years ago has been charged with her death after investigators discovered his disturbing internet search history.

Benjamin Carpenter, 45, was arrested Tuesday for planning and causing the death of his wife and mother of his son, Erica Carpenter, 40 — who he claimed hit her head when he slipped while carrying her up their basement stairs in Oct. 2024. Benjamin Carpenter faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge in connection with the October 2024 death of his wife, Erica Carpenter, in West Allis, Wis.

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Police seized Benjamin’s phone during the investigation, which revealed that Erica had confronted him weeks before her death about messing with her water, texting him “There’s been powdery s–t in it at least twice now. ”The same day as that conversation, he searched for “losing someone,” “watching someone you love die” and “Death of a Loved One: Quotes, Poems, and Resources…” according to the charging documents.

Erica had doxylamine, a sleeping medication, and hydrocodone, a prescription main medication, in her system when she died, according to a toxicology report. Police responded to a request for a welfare check at the couple’s home in West Allis, a Milwaukee suburb, on Oct. 13, 2024.

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He said she fainted and hit her head while they were doing laundry together in the basement — which was loud enough that it awoke their sleeping son upstairs, The son told police that on the night of his mother’s alleged fatal fall, he heard a “thud” after hearing a “scream. ” Benjamin said that as he carried his wife up the stairs, he slipped, causing them both to fall down.

Erica hit her head on a cinder block wall at the bottom of the stairs, he said. An official cause of death was undetermined, but the medical examiner’s office said her death may have been the result of asphyxia and indicated a blunt force neck injury, Benjamin was questioned by police about his background as a jiu-jitsu black belt and the choke submission move, according to the complaint.

He admitted to investigators that he was having an affair with another woman, identified in court documents only as AMV, and said she had planned to ask Erica for a divorce the same weekend that she died. Benjamin had met AMV at work months earlier — but those close to the suspected killer were concerned about how easily and fast he seemed to move on after his wife’s death.

Benjamin’s son told police he was introduced to his dad’s new girlfriend just one day after his mother died and that she moved in around Dec. 2024 or Jan. 2025. About a month after his mother’s death, Benjamin took down the photos of Erica in the kitchen — which he said confused and upset him. Just three days after Erica’s funeral, Benjamin purchased a diamond bracelet from Jared Jewelers for $3,754, according to financial documents reviewed by police.

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Two days after buying the bracelet, he called his insurance and claimed he couldn’t pay for his mortgage and vehicle due to his wife’s funeral expenses. He also repeatedly called his insurance company asking when he would receive his late wife’s $300,000 insurance policy — even though he’d told cops he didn’t even know she had life insurance.

Meanwhile, he also raised $22,000 through a GoFundMe and another $6,000 from a local pub crawl. He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, where a judge set his cash bond at $500,000. He is scheduled to appear again for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 8. Benjamin Carpenter faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge in connection with the October 2024 death of his wife, Erica Carpenter, in West Allis, Wis.