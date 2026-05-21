Husband Sues Glamping Company Over Wife's Death in Caravan Fire

A husband is taking a glamping company to court over the death of his wife in a fire that occurred at the company's site. The fire started in a vintage Airstream caravan and is believed to have been caused by a fire in the nearby campfire pit. The husband's wife, Ruth Pingree, was killed while trying to save their children. The couple's children were rescued and are recovering from the incident. The glamping company has denied liability and claims that the risk assessment was adequate.

A husband has sued a glamping company for over £200,000 after his wife died saving their children from a fire in a caravan. The fire is believed to have started by stray campfire coals or a cigarette end surrounded by plastic astroturf.

The husband, Roland Pingree, claims the fire alarm was faulty and did not sound, costing his wife vital seconds that might have saved her life. He also claims that a risk assessment at the glampsite was inadequate and there was no safety assessment relating to the flammability of the awning, artificial grass, and interior of the caravan. The site's owner, Happy Days Retro Vacations, denies liability and claims that the risk assessment was suitable and sufficient





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Caravan Fire Glamping Company Fatal Accidents Act £200 000 Lawsuit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alex Murdaugh sues former court clerk who served during his double murder trialThe lawsuit comes after the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned his murder convictions.

Read more »

New York Times sues Pentagon again over journalist escort policyA newly approved press corps selected by the department now occupies the Pentagon press space.

Read more »

Gene & Georgetti sues Midway Airport concession operator over restaurant partnershipThe owners of Gene & Georgetti steakhouse are suing a concessions operator over their expansion at Midway International Airport.

Read more »

Mellody Hobson Recalls Husband George Lucas’ Parenting Wisdom Before They Had a Child TogetherThe investor and businesswoman said Lucas, already a father to three, shared his own experience as a parent before they had daughter Everest in 2013.

Read more »