Husband's heartbreak as wife's Alzheimer's symptoms worsen

Terry Byrne's wife Jen was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease at the age of 67, and her symptoms have worsened over time. Terry has spoken out about the challenges they faced and the importance of seeking professional help when dealing with dementia.

Jen Byrne's husband recalls the despair and anger in her eyes as she struggled with early-onset Alzheimer's disease during the Covid pandemic. The couple, who met in an exercise class, were living on £67 a week after Terry gave up his £54,000-a-year job to care for Jen.

Terry describes the six months as the 'worst of my life' as he struggled to cope with Jen's increasingly distressed state. When Jen's symptoms became more acute, Terry pushed for an assessment at the memory clinic, where a comprehensive test revealed the extent of Jen's cognitive decline. The result was devastating for the couple, who were told Jen had dementia caused by Alzheimer's at the age of 67.

Terry quit his job to become Jen's full-time carer, but soon realised the enormous emotional and financial toll such a role would take on him. Jen's Alzheimer's symptoms worsened over time, and she endured several TIAs, which Terry says worsened her condition. The couple eventually made the difficult decision to move Jen into a care home, where she could receive the care and support she needed.

Jen's husband Terry Byrne has spoken out about the challenges they faced and the importance of seeking professional help when dealing with dementia. He hopes that by sharing their story, others will be better equipped to support loved ones with dementia and understand the impact it can have on families





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Alzheimer's Disease Early-Onset Alzheimer's Dementia Cognitive Decline Tias

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