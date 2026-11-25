A Manchester man admits to raping his wife for two decades and recruiting nine other men. The victims husband denies involvement while ten defendants stand trial for conspiracy.

A married man in Stockport has admitted to drugging and raping his wife over a period of twenty years, a case that has unfolded at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court. The husband has pleaded guilty to sixty-two charges spanning from 2004 to 2025, including rape, sexual assault, and administering substances to commit sexual offences. His confession has led to the prosecution of ten other men, who are now facing trial for their alleged roles in the sustained abuse.

The Core Mechanism of Abuse

The husband, who is in his sixties and cannot be identified to protect his wife's anonymity, utilized alcohol and prescription medication to render his victim unconscious before assaulting her. According to the Crown Prosecution Service, he also recorded images and videos of these acts while she was unable to consent and subsequently shared the material online. This pattern of behavior began with initial exploitation through alcohol but evolved as his internet browsing history between 2014 and 2025 revealed extensive searches for illicit drugs and prescription medications.

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The abuse escalated significantly from 2023 onwards, when the husband began inviting multiple men to their home in Stockport, Greater Manchester. These invited guests are accused of sexually abusing the wife while she was asleep or unconscious. The husband is scheduled to give evidence against the nine men currently on trial, detailing the coordination and consent he claims to have provided, although his wife maintains she never agreed to any non-consensual acts.

Stakeholder Positions and Denials

The victim, whose testimony was recorded in a police interview filmed in October of last year, expressed profound shock at the revelations. Detective Constable Anouska Barker questioned her regarding her knowledge of the offenses, and she explicitly stated she had no awareness of the drugging or the presence of other men. She described her marriage as vanilla and loving, noting that she had no knowledge of her husband's activities until his arrest and could not believe the events were true.

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Contrasting the victim's statements, the husband has entered guilty pleas to all sixty-two charges against him. However, the ten men standing trial have all denied the charges leveled against them. The defendants argue that they did not participate in conspiracies to rape, assault, or administer substances with the intention of stupefying the victim. Each man maintains their innocence regarding the specific dates and allegations presented by the prosecution.

The Defendants Facing Charges

The trial involves a diverse group of ten men from various locations including Stockport, Ilkeston, and Whitstable. Among those denying conspiracy to rape between 2015 and 2025 are retired DJ Robert Stewart, aged seventy; senior paramedic Jonathan Kirk, aged forty-three; and David Graves, aged sixty, a sales representative from Derbyshire. These three, along with Mohammed Sabir, Philip Wild, and Daniel Rayner, are accused of participating in a long-running conspiracy.

Additional charges include conspiracy to assault by penetration and conspiracy to administer substances for twenty-year-old offenses. David Graves and Daniel Rayner, a self-employed mechanic, deny these specific conspiracy charges. Other defendants such as youth football coach Alan Keelan, dog walker Jordan Wallace, taxi driver Philip Wild, and metal worker Richard Townsend also face serious allegations ranging from attempted rape to sexual assault, with dates extending into February 2025.

Scheduled Next Steps and Impact

The ongoing trial at Minshull Street Crown Court is progressing with the husband set to testify against the ten defendants. The prosecution asserts that the husband's actions facilitated a network of abuse that spanned decades and involved multiple perpetrators. The court will examine whether the invited men understood the victim's incapacitated state and whether they consented to participate in the abuse.

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The legal proceedings highlight the severe psychological and physical toll on the victim, who described finding unexplained bruises on her body over the years. The case underscores the complexities of non-consensual drugging and the difficulties in proving victim awareness in long-term abuse scenarios. As the trial continues, the focus remains on the testimonies of the ten accused men and the corroborating evidence provided by the husband's guilty plea and the victim's police interviews.