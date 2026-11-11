Husband pleads for answers after missing mother's car crosses into Mexico without her

A Texas husband is desperately searching for his missing wife, and the trail has led from a Magnolia gym parking lot to the United States-Mexico border, where her car crossed into Mexico without her inside.

A Texas husband is desperately searching for his missing wife, and the trail has led from a Magnolia gym parking lot to the United States-Mexico border, where her car crossed into Mexico without her inside.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has classified 28-year-old Daniela Hernandez as missing and endangered. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and was last known to be driving a silver 2015 Audi Q3 with Texas license plate PSZ-1079. KPRC 2 News reporter Corley Peel spoke with Daniela’s husband, Makai Marchan, who has spent weeks searching for her, traveling to South Texas and across the border in hopes of finding answers.

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Marchan says Daniela left their Spring home on October 20 wanting to go to the gym, a Planet Fitness in Magnolia, about 30 minutes away.

“She’s kind of been dealing with a lot mentally and just under a lot of stress. She wanted to go to the gym. I told her to wait for me and we could go, but by the time I got home she was already gone,” Marchan said. Marchan says Daniela suffers from psychosis episodes.

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When she did not come home, he became worried and tracked her car to the Planet Fitness parking lot. He found her there, but when he approached, she drove away.

“When I went to go check on her, she kind of freaked out and left because she was having an episode,” Marchan said. He also said there were no signs she planned to disappear.

“She’s never talked about leaving or disappearing or anything like that,” he said. The next day, her car’s location pinged in Corpus Christi. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says she was last believed to be in Brownsville. Deputies said her car was then tracked crossing from Texas into Mexico, but U.S. Border Patrol confirmed Daniela was not in the vehicle.

It remains unclear who crossed the border in her car. Marchan drove to Matamoros, Mexico, where Daniela has family. No one there had seen her.

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“I really just want to make sure she’s okay. What worries me most is that two random people crossed it and she wasn’t with them. That puts all kinds of bad thoughts in my head of what could have happened. I try not to go there, try not to think negative, because speculating doesn’t help anything.

But it’s tough, I don’t know what happened and I’m worried more than anything for her,” Marchan said. The couple has two children, ages 4 and 11, who are waiting for their mother to come home. Marchan had a direct message for his wife.

“Daniela, if you’re listening to this, please reach out and let me know you’re okay,” he said. Marchan is pleading for the public to come forward if they have any information. If you know the whereabouts or have any information on Daniela, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-538-5900 and reference case 26A372001.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may also submit a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 392-7867 or downloading the P3 app to submit a tip.