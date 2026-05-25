Husband offers part of his liver to save wife's life after she is diagnosed with aggressive cancer

Flo Moffat-Charles, 31, was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) in 2024 and cholangiocarcinoma in January 2025. She is not eligible for a liver transplant on the NHS but has found a specialist centre in Turkey willing to perform the surgery.

When Flo Moffat-Charles began suffering from persistent itching and exhaustion, she never imagined it would lead her husband to offer part of his own liver to keep her alive.

The 31-year-old was first diagnosed with a rare chronic liver disease before receiving the devastating news that she had developed an aggressive cancer for which a transplant is the only cure. The former event fundraising manager, who lives in Kendal, Cumbria, was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) in 2024 - a rare liver condition that attacks the bile ducts and dramatically increases the risk of developing aggressive cancers.

And after months of ongoing tests and monitoring, she was dealt a second devastating blow in January 2025 when doctors diagnosed her with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive bile duct cancer that is notoriously difficult to detect and treat. Now, in a cruel twist, Mrs Moffat-Charles has been told she does not qualify for a potentially life-saving liver transplant on the NHS under current criteria in England - despite transplantation being the only curative treatment for her cancer.

Instead, she and her husband - who own a dog named Spencer - have been forced to look overseas in a desperate bid to save her life. The couple have since discovered a specialist centre in Turkey willing to perform the complex transplant surgery, which takes part of Mr Moffat-Charles's liver to replace the cancerous section of his wife's. But the operation, alongside flights and hotels, comes with a staggering price tag of around £200,000.

Flo Moffat-Charles, 31, was diagnosed with a rare chronic liver disease after finding she was constantly exhausted - and itchy. She is pictured here at a 'chemo party' - celebrations she hosted following her infusions Mrs Moffat-Charles and husband Josh are relying on public donations to fund potentially life-saving surgery abroad.

But in a remarkable show of public support, the couple's GoFundMe appeal to fund the procedure raised more than £100,000 within a week, with donations flooding in from complete strangers moved by the story. However, they still must raise around £70,000 for the procedure - which they hope will take place at the end of June - to take place.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mrs Moffat-Charles described the emotional rollercoaster of facing a potentially terminal cancer - and why her husband said donating part of his liver to save her life was 'not even a decision'. Mrs Moffat-Charles said: 'I first started noticing symptoms that were really, really small things. I was more tired than usual and experienced itchiness - when I started to notice the itchiness that was when I realised something was probably up.

This was in November 2023, but the formal diagnosis for PSC came in January 2024 and that was following a liver biopsy, multiple blood tests and multiple scans. Cholangiocarcinoma is a really difficult cancer to diagnose. It grows silently and in some ways I'm quite fortunate – the fact I had PSC meant I was being closely monitored for potential cancers anyway. I got the official cancer diagnosis in January 2025.

There is a standard line of treatment for cholangiocarcinoma, which I was put on from April, and that involved two different types of chemotherapy and an immunotherapy. Mrs Moffat-Charles is eligible for a transplant in Turkey, which involves part of her husband's liver being taken to replace her cancerous section. Pictured with their dog Spencer as a pup Mrs Moffat-Charles, pictured with Josh, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in January 2025.

Cholangiocarcinoma develops in the bile ducts - the tubes that carry digestive fluid from the liver - and is often only discovered once it has reached an advanced stage. Because symptoms can remain hidden for years, many patients are diagnosed too late for surgery, making liver transplantation one of the few potentially life-saving options.

Mrs Moffat-Charles said that although doctors warned her that she faced a heightened cancer risk because of the PSC and might eventually need a transplant, the expectation was this would be in years to come. She said: 'I was told at diagnosis about the high risk of cancers, that one day I might need a liver transplant - but they saw that being way in the future.

' And after chemotherapy and immunotherapy successfully stabilised her tumour, Mrs Moffat-Charles said she had pinned her hopes on an NHS clinical trial - that includes a transplant - for patients suffering from both cholangiocarcinoma. However, she was ultimately deemed ineligible due to the dual nature of her illness. She said: 'We were hopeful that we would be able to access a clinical trial, which is being run in England at the moment for patients who have PSC and cholangiocarcinoma





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Flo Moffat-Charles Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Cholangiocarcinoma Liver Transplant Turkey

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