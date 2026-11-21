Las Cruces police are investigating a tragic homicide-suicide in East Mesa where Marcus Reyes Sr. shot and killed his wife Alayna Reyes and their two young children, Marcus Jr. and Anastacia, before dying himself. The family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

Alayna Reyes, 28, was gunned down by her husband Marcus Reyes Sr., who also shot and killed the couple’s son, Marcus Jr., 8, and daughter, Anastacia, 6, inside their East Mesa home on Thursday morning, according to Las Cruces Police.

An online fundraiser launched by Alayna Reyes’ family Friday mourned the shocking tragedy: “This unimaginable loss has left us heartbroken. ”Alayna Reyes, 28, and her children Marcus Jr., 8, and daughter, Anastacia, 6, were gunned down by her husband Marcus Reyes Sr.“They were so loved and will be missed,” her aunt, Kim Vallejos, wrote on the GoFundMe, which had raised more than $14,000 as of early Saturday morning.

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“As we navigate this difficult time, we are also faced with the unexpected financial burden of arranging their funerals and giving them the loving farewell they deserve,” Vallejos added. Heartbreaking photos of Alayna Reyes and her two kids were shared alongside the fundraiser — one of which showed Marcus Jr. and Anastacia wrapping themselves around their mom with an affectionate hug.

In separate pictures with each child, the beaming-with-pride mom Alayna is snapped next to Marcus Jr. in a park and Anastacia at the beach, while in another, the kids are grinning ear to ear as they enjoy ice cream. Their bodies – along with Marcus Reyes Sr.’s – were discovered by authorities around 10 a.m. Thursday after a female relative failed to get in touch with the family and called police to conduct a welfare check.

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On a fundraiser mourning the loss of Alayna Reyes and her children, relatives said, “This unimaginable loss has left us heartbroken. ”The suburban community, “a very calm, quiet area,” according to neighbor Erika Sorensen, was rocked by news of the horror on Lunetta Court.

“They were so loved and will be missed,” Alayna Reyes’ aunt, Kim Vallejos, wrote about her niece and her kids on the GoFundMe. Albright, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2017, said “everybody’s talking about how we’re processing it with our kids, and how we’re processing it with each other. ”Police believe Reyes was killed by her husband, who also gunned down their two kids before he turned the gun on himself.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or text Crisis Text Line at 741741. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or go to Alayna Reyes, 28, and her children Marcus Jr., 8, and daughter, Anastacia, 6, were gunned down by her husband Marcus Reyes Sr.On a fundraiser mourning the loss of Alayna Reyes and her children, relatives said,"This unimaginable loss has left us heartbroken.

”“They were so loved and will be missed,” Alayna Reyes’ aunt, Kim Vallejos, wrote about her niece and her kids on the GoFundMe. Police believe Reyes was killed by her husband, who also gunned down their two kids before he turned the gun on himself.