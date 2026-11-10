Husband in 20‑Year Abuse Case Used Global Network to Plan Rapes

A Manchester husband admitted 62 sexual offences, including repeated rapes, and used online contacts from Texas to Hawaii to organise and document abuse over 20 years.

A husband in Stockport, Greater Manchester, has admitted 62 sexual offences-including a series of rapes-over a 20‑year abuse campaign, according to evidence heard at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 11 March 2024. The court heard that the man used online contacts across the UK and the United States to plan and document the abuse of his wife.

Global Online Connections Detail Abuse Scheme

The prosecution, led by Louise Oakley, KC, showed jurors that the husband communicated with men from Texas, Hawaii, and other U.S. locations via adult websites. In October 2019 he sent a message to a man claiming to be over 4,000 miles away in Texas. Two years later, another contact said he was in the U.S. and travelling to Hawaii. Oakley emphasized that the husband "was communicating with individuals in the UK and abroad."

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In May and July 2018 the husband sent an unnamed man a video of his wife on a sofa while he assaulted her and later discussed plans to "pill her up hard." He also sent a series of 16 images over 17 minutes, which investigators have not recovered. The online conversations included requests for drugged "relaxants" and GHB, and proposals to live‑stream the wife's unconscious state for voyeuristic purposes.

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Stakeholder Positions and Accused Men

Three men charged with sexual offences faced the jury. David Graves, 60, of Ilkeston, Derbyshire, denies all three charges. In 2018 he allegedly offered the husband tablets to make the wife pass out, and the couple discussed the delivery of those tablets to the victim's address. Jonathan Kirk, accused of two rapes, is among nine men charged in the case. Phil Wild, 58, a taxi driver and father of three, faces four counts, while Richard Townsend, 38, denies a sexual offence against the same woman. The prosecution also named Mohammed Sabir, 29, as the youngest defendant, who denies four charges. Other defendants, such as Alan Keelan and Robert Stewart, denied their respective accusations of rape and conspiracy to rape.

Real‑World Impact and Next Steps

The court presented a receipt of £49.94 spent buying tranquilisers online and a photograph of the victim on Telegram, which triggered a response from a man claiming to be in the USA but travelling to Hawaii. A pipette was found in a bedside drawer during the investigation, allegedly used by the husband to administer the drug. The trial is ongoing, with the jury hearing nine men on sexual offences against the wife and the husband's extensive online activity. The trial's outcome will determine the final charges and sentences for all accused parties. The campaign of abuse highlights the potential for technology to facilitate sexual violence across long distances and time. The court is set to resume hearings on 25 March 2024.