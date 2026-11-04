Husband Faces Trial For Drugging Wife And Luring Men To Abuse Her While Unconscious

A husband in his sixties pleaded guilty to raping his wife over two years and is accused of inviting multiple men to assault her while drugged and unconscious in their Stockport home.

A harrowing case presented at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court has revealed the depth of a two-year marital abuse campaign involving drugging, rape, and the exploitation of the victim by multiple individuals.

The defendant, a husband in his sixties whose identity is protected to safeguard his wife's anonymity, has pleaded guilty to raping his wife over a period of two decades. However, the trial proceedings have uncovered a particularly egregious escalation of his criminal behavior beginning in 2023, where he began inviting strangers he met on online platforms to his four-bedroom home in Stockport, Greater Manchester, to sexually assault his incapacitated wife.

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The prosecution, led by Louise Oakley KC, detailed how the husband would lure men through websites such as FabSwingers, arranging visits under the guise of swinging or group sexual encounters, but with the cruel intent of having his wife drugged and abused while she remained unconscious and unable to consent. The court heard disturbing accounts of specific incidents that highlight the calculated nature of these crimes.

Online Platforms Used To Arrange Assaults

On the early hours of February 9 last year, the husband crushed a tablet and mixed it with water, attempting to drip it under his wife's tongue using a pipette while she was already intoxicated and deeply asleep. Despite initial attempts, the husband sought out another participant later that same night. Philip Wild, 58, arrived at 2:50 AM after being contacted via the husband's online profile.

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Wild, who went by the online handle Peachy Ass 2, is accused of attempted rape and sexual assault, charges he denies. The court was shown images taken by the husband of the act, while the wife lay fast asleep. Undeterred, the husband returned to the website to find another man. Mohammed Sabir, 29, arrived just over an hour later at 4:36 AM.

Sabir, who used the handle Kashmiri Spice, entered the bedroom knowing full well that the victim was unconscious. He is accused of raping the woman. In a chilling display of the husband's disregard for human dignity, he later asked Sabir to leave an online review of the encounter, comparing the experience to rating a restaurant on TripAdvisor. Sabir's alleged review described the setup as easy and noted it was his first experience of assaulting someone's wife in their presence.

Pattern Of Abuse Involved Multiple Men

This pattern of behavior extended beyond the February incident, involving several other co-defendants who are currently on trial for their roles in these atrocities. On September 24, 2024, the husband hosted Graham Brougham, 74, followed shortly by Sean Peers, 38. Brougham has already admitted to raping and sexually assaulting the wife, and the husband continued his search for further participants, indicating his dissatisfaction.

Images and videos of the abuse were shared with other individuals, including Daniel Rayner, who expressed interest in visiting based on the content shared by the husband. Keith Fotheringham, a university technician, also participated, staying for nearly ninety minutes in October 2024. Fotheringham has pleaded guilty to sexual assault, conspiracy to rape, and conspiracy to administer substances, having supplied drugs to the husband in exchange for the explicit imagery.

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Prosecution Details Degrading Evidence

The prosecution emphasized that the husband did not merely permit these acts but actively facilitated them, taking dozens of photographs and videos, including degrading images of the wife hanging out of bed like a rag doll. In another instance in July 2024, the husband alone conducted a degrading assault lasting over two hours while the wife was unconscious, checking her eyelids to confirm her state before proceeding.

The trauma of these revelations was evident in the courtroom, where one of the victim's adult children walked out in distress as evidence was presented. Nine additional men are on trial, facing charges ranging from rape to sexual assault, as the court continues to examine the extent of this coordinated abuse.