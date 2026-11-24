The husband of a woman detained at a Seattle airport has described feeling powerless as ICE agents took her and her father away.

The husband of a woman detained by immigration agents while boarding an Alaska Airlines flight fought back tears as he condemned the airport arrest, saying he was powerless to stop agents from taking his wife and father-in-law into custody.

Jose Castillo, a U.S. citizen, became emotional during an interview with CBS News on Monday as he recalled the arrests of his wife, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, and her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement , while the family was boarding an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles.

Also read ICE airport arrests: Attorney says detainees have pending asylum, no criminal record

"You black out. You don't even know what's going on. You don't even know what's happening. Everything is moving so fast.

Trying to protect your wife and they're taking your father-in-law," Castillo told CBS News.

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"As a U.S. citizen, you feel useless. " Video of the arrests spread widely online after Saturday's incident. Footage showed federal agents restraining a person on the jet bridge as a distressed woman watched nearby. Hernandez Mejia could be heard saying that agents were taking her father and that the family had work authorization.

The Department of Homeland Security said Hernandez and Larrondo are Mexican nationals who overstayed their visas. DHS said ICE officers had been targeting Larrondo for arrest when other passengers began obstructing the officers. DHS has also accused Hernandez Mejia of throwing hot coffee at federal agents and said she would be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

"There was no assault on her end," Castillo said. "She did nothing. She was being shoved. They came directly at us.

" "When you're coming at me and my wife and you're shoving us, obviously coffee's going to be spilled," he added. This is a developing story and will be updatedflight fought back tears as he condemned the airport arrest, saying he was powerless to stop agents from taking his wife and father-in-law into custody.

Jose Castillo, a U.S. citizen, became emotional during an interview with CBS News on Monday as he recalled the arrests of his wife, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, and her father, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, by"You black out. You don't even know what's going on. You don't even know what's happening. Everything is moving so fast.

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Trying to protect your wife and they're taking your father-in-law," Castillo told CBS News.

"As a U.S. citizen, you feel useless. "Video of the arrests spread widely online after Saturday's incident. Footage showed federal agents restraining a person on the jet bridge as a distressed woman watched nearby. Hernandez Mejia could be heard saying that agents were taking her father and that the family had work authorization.

) said Hernandez and Larrondo are Mexican nationals who overstayed their visas. DHS said ICE officers had been targeting Larrondo for arrest when other passengers began obstructing the officers. DHS has also accused Hernandez Mejia of throwing hot coffee at federal agents and said she would be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

"There was no assault on her end," Castillo said. "She did nothing. She was being shoved. They came directly at us.

" "When you're coming at me and my wife and you're shoving us, obviously coffee's going to be spilled," he added.