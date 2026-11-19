A raging husband in Washington state almost killed his celiac disease-inflicted wife by rubbing his hands on a burrito and wiping them on her face as they bickered, according to police who arrested…

A raging husband in Washington state allegedly almost killed his celiac disease-inflicted wife by rubbing his hands on a burrito and wiping them on her face as they bickered, according to police.

James Lawrence Jacobson, 43, set a bag of burritos down next to the gluten-free bread his wife had just baked at their home in Vancouver Saturday night — sparking a heated argument, according to court documents cited— and warned she could go into anaphylactic shock — he allegedly flipped out and slammed the burritos down next to her special loaf, according to the court documents. Plopping it down with such force caused gluten “dust” to land on her bread, the docs said.

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The heartless husband then unwrapped the burrito and touched its flour tortilla as he put it in the microwave. As their spat got worse, the merciless hubby allegedly wiped his gluten-tainted hands across his wife’s face — causing her tongue to swell up before she collapsed onto the floor, the outlet reported. Police later interviewed the couple’s children, who allegedly told them Jacobson knew about his wife’s severe allergy and how sick she could get.

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The name of Jacobson’s wife was not identified in the report and it was unclear how she recovered.