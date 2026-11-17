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A 41-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a West Side home Monday afternoon after a standoff that ended with SWAT officers shooting her husband following a confrontation involving a police drone.

SAN ANTONIO — A 41-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a West Side home Monday afternoon after a standoff that ended with SWAT officers shooting her husband following a confrontation involving a police drone. San Antonio Police Chief Jesse Salame said the incident began around 2:45 p.m. when a woman called 911 reporting that her brother had told her he shot and killed his wife at a home near Moon Light Drive and IDEA Mays College Prep.

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Officers rushed to the home but couldn't get anyone inside to respond to phone calls or text messages. They noticed movement inside the house, while a neighbor reported hearing what sounded like gunshots before officers arrived. As the situation escalated, SWAT officers and hostage negotiators were called to the scene. Despite repeated attempts to reach the couple by phone and loudspeaker, nobody responded.

With no way to determine what was happening inside, SWAT officers decided to send a drone into the home. What happened next brought the standoff to a violent end. They sent a drone in, at which time they saw the suspect," Salame said.

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"He grabbed the drone, took it to the ground, threw it to the ground, and then walked down the stairs and outside of the house, where he pointed a handgun at the SWAT team who was staged out front. Two SWAT officers opened fire, striking the 40-year-old man. He was rushed to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Salame said investigators believe the couple had been together for several years and were either recently married or considered married under common law. He said there were no previously reported domestic violence incidents involving the couple in San Antonio Police records. IDEA Mays College Prep was placed on lockdown as a precaution because of its proximity to the home. Salame emphasized that students and staff were never in danger.

The chief described an especially difficult moment when detectives had to tell the woman's family, who had gathered across the street, that she was dead. It was very heartbreaking," Salame said.

"The detectives had to break the news to the victim's family, who was across the street. Investigators are treating the woman's death as a murder. Salame said the man is expected to face a murder charge if he survives his injuries. Man shot near Brooke Army Medical Center; suspect remains at largeFemale officer killed, 2 others hospitalized in Loop 1604/ US 281 rollover