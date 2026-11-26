A Stockport husband pleaded guilty to 62 offenses, including rape, after drugging his wife to allow nine other men to assault her in a trial at Manchester Crown Court.

A husband from Stockport, Greater Manchester, who drugged and raped his own wife to enable sexual assault by multiple other men, has taken the stand to testify against his co-defendants. The man, whose identity is protected to safeguard his wife's privacy, admitted to 62 offenses, including 21 instances of rape, committed between 2004 and last year. He stated that he took the witness box to ensure his wife and their adult children could hear the full truth about the years of abuse they endured.

Details of the Coordinated Abuse Network

The defendant revealed that he facilitated the abuse by using online platforms to connect with other men who wished to participate in the non-consensual acts. He explained that he joined an online group called the Cuckold Collective and utilized messaging services including Telegram, Kik, Skype, and WhatsApp to coordinate these activities. The husband detailed how he adapted his language on partner-swapping websites like FabSwingers to bypass content filters, using the term 'wasted' instead of explicit words like 'drunk' or 'unconscious' to describe his wife's state.

Also read Guatemalan Illegal Alien Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old in Virginia

He further disclosed that he used advertising platforms such as Craigslist and a site called FabGuys, which catered specifically to men, to recruit participants. The husband admitted to using a website to find local men who could enter their home to sexually assault his wife while she was unconscious. He confessed that he understood the possibility of this outcome when he initiated the contact on these platforms, stating that he knew what he was arranging.

Co-Defendants and Specific Charges

Nine other men are currently standing trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, accused of serious sexual offenses against the victim. Robert Stewart, a 70-year-old divorced grandfather and former DJ, is on trial and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is one of the primary co-defendants with whom the husband began communicating in 2015, exchanging messages about wanting his wife to be abused by another man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other defendants include Senior paramedic Jonathan Kirk, 43, who denies raping the woman at her home. David Graves, 60, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, denies three charges, while Richard Townsend, 38, denies sexually assaulting the same woman. Mohammed Sabir, 29, is the youngest defendant in the case and denies four charges. Additionally, married father-of-two Alan Keelan, 42, denies his respective charges. The husband's testimony links him directly to these individuals through the digital networks he established.

Motive and Methodology of the Crimes

When questioned by prosecutor Louise Oakley, KC, the husband confirmed that his wife was completely unaware of the offenses being committed against her. He explicitly denied that she ever consented to his actions or the actions of the other men. The husband stated that he drugged her specifically to ensure she would not wake up if other men were present in the house. He acknowledged that the sole reason for administering the drugs was to guarantee her unconsciousness during the assaults.

He explained that if his wife had woken up during these incidents, she would have been terrified, screamed, and likely contacted the police. The husband described his motivation as seeking a 'sexual thrill,' a desire that drove him to involve strangers in the violation of his marriage. He admitted that he felt compelled to let the acts happen even though he did not necessarily want it in a conventional sense, indicating a complex psychological driver for the crimes.

Impact on Victims and Court Proceedings

The wife watched the proceedings via videolink from an adjoining annex court, seated alongside her children and their partners, as well as nearly two dozen relatives and friends. The emotional toll of the testimony was visible in the gallery, with one child holding their face in their hands and another appearing close to tears. The husband's wife sat straight ahead, gripping the hands of her children as she listened to the detailed confessions of the abuse she suffered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The husband explained that he initially pleaded guilty to only some of the charges because he feared he would not be able to give evidence at a trial if he admitted to everything immediately. He ultimately admitted all 62 offenses in September to ensure he could be part of the trial and tell the court exactly what happened in his own words. He also confessed to allowing images of his wife to be shared and altered for use on the cover of online porn magazines, further exploiting her lack of awareness.