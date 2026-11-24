Hurtwood Estate in Surrey faces rejected late-night licensing plans. Residents oppose the extension, citing noise and disruption. The club retains standard hours while new owners seek balance.

The historic Hurtwood Estate polo club in Surrey has been denied permission to extend its operating hours into the early morning, following significant opposition from local residents. The 180-acre venue, located near the leafy village of Ewhurst, had sought to host events until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, which would have added two extra hours to its standard weekday closing time of 11pm.

The Licensing Rejection and Core Details

Decision-makers at the Waverley borough council ultimately rejected the proposal to keep the estate open until 1am on weekend nights. Instead, the club was granted permission to host entertainment inside its clubhouse until 11pm and outdoors until 9pm. This decision marks the end of a contentious planning process that began when new owners purchased the property and applied to change the terms of the venue's license.

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The estate, which features three polo fields, was previously owned by Kenney Jones, the renowned drummer for the rock bands The Who and the Faces. It was marketed for approximately £5 million in 2023 before being acquired by the current owners. Upon taking ownership, the new management team applied to alter the licensing agreement to allow for later-night festivities, a move that immediately sparked controversy within the community.

Royal Connections and Stakeholder Positions

The Hurtwood Estate holds significant historical importance due to its royal associations. King Charles, formerly the Prince of Wales, played polo at the venue several times. His sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have also graced the estate in the past, including a charity polo match hosted by King Charles in 2008 and another tournament where Prince Harry participated in 2002. These high-profile visits highlight the estate's status as a premier equestrian destination.

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However, the desire to transform the venue into a late-night party destination clashed with the peaceful nature of the surrounding area. A spokesman for the Hurtwood Estate defended their initial proposal, stating that the 11pm license would benefit all parties. They argued that a working country estate offers resilient jobs, practical skills, and a reason for people to spend time outdoors.

Resident Objections and Community Impact

The reaction from the local community was swift and severe. The estate received 35 formal objections from residents who complained about existing nuisances. Locals reported dealing with drunken whooping, shouting, helicopters dropping off guests, and even low-flying Spitfires during previous events. One villager explicitly pleaded with councillors to veto the later hours, writing, "Please reject the application - after all Ewhurst is not Glastonbury." Residents argue that the proposed late-night events would threaten the peace of their leafy village. The presence of noise and disturbances from previous gatherings had already strained the relationship between the estate and the community. The 35 objections underscored the depth of local concern regarding the potential impact of extended hours on their quality of life.

Real-World Impact and Future Conditions

The licensing sub-committee granted the license subject to revised hours and a series of strict conditions. These conditions include measures recommended by Environmental Health to mitigate potential disturbance to local people. The council aims to balance the economic benefits of the estate with the need to protect the tranquility of the Ewhurst area.

This decision reflects a broader trend in the UK where local authorities are increasingly scrutinizing requests for extended operating hours at rural venues. The Hurtwood Estate will now operate within the stricter bounds set by the council, ensuring that its activities do not disrupt the surrounding community. The resolution of this licensing dispute highlights the delicate balance between commercial interests and residential peace in historic countryside locations.