Hurtwood Estate Polo Club faces opposition from Ewhurst locals seeking 1am closing times. The Licensing Sub-Committee grants revised hours to mitigate noise disturbance claims. The outcome balances venue resilience with community peace.

The Hurtwood Estate Polo Club in Surrey has been denied permission to extend its operating hours to 1:00 AM, following a contentious licensing review driven by resident concerns. The 180-acre venue, located near the village of Ewhurst, received approval for its existing schedule, which limits indoor entertainment to 11:00 PM and outdoor activities to 9:00 PM. This decision marks the end of a prolonged dispute between the prestigious club and the local community regarding late-night festivities.

The Core Licensing Hearing Outcome

The Waverley Borough Council Licensing Sub-Committee officially granted the license under strict, revised conditions during a meeting held on Monday. The committee rejected the proposal submitted by the new owners, Hurtwood Estate, which sought to keep the venue open an additional two hours on Fridays and Saturdays. The rejection addresses specific noise and disturbance fears raised by the community, ensuring that the estate remains a quiet country location rather than a late-night entertainment hub. Environmental Health recommendations were integrated into the final ruling to further protect residents from potential disruptions.

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Resident Concerns and Community Opposition

Local residents mounted a significant campaign against the extended hours, submitting 35 formal objections to the application. Villagers cited previous incidents of noise, including drunken shouting and helicopter arrivals for guests, as primary reasons for their opposition. One community member explicitly pleaded with councillors to veto the application, writing that Ewhurst is not Glastonbury. The community values the tranquility of the leafy village and has historically resisted attempts to transform the polo club into a destination for large-scale, late-night parties that disrupt the local peace.

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Stakeholder Positions and Venue History

The Hurtwood Estate, previously owned by Kenney Jones, the drummer for The Who and The Faces, was acquired in 2023 for approximately £5 million. The new management argued that a resilient working country estate creates jobs and promotes outdoor activities, a stance shared by a spokesman who told The Times the 11:00 PM limit benefits everyone. The site holds royal significance, having hosted Prince Charles, now King Charles III, as well as Prince William and Prince Harry during their earlier years. Past events included the King playing in a charity match in 2008 and a tournament featuring Prince Harry in 2002, highlighting the estate's historical prestige.

Real-World Impact and Future Compliance

The finalized license conditions require the club to adhere to strict noise mitigation measures recommended by Environmental Health. This ensures that while the polo fields and clubhouse remain active, the operation stays within the bounds of community tolerance. The ruling effectively prevents the transformation of the estate into a 24-hour entertainment venue, preserving the character of Ewhurst. The club must now operate strictly within the approved 11:00 PM indoor and 9:00 PM outdoor windows to maintain its license without facing further legal or administrative penalties from the Waverley Borough Council.