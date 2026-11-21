Get ahead start on their biggest sale of the year.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. ) secretly started today.

The bad news, however, is that I waited this long to tell you *hides in shame*. I know, and I’m sorry — there are just so manyhappening right now that it’s hard to keep track. But I did save the best for last, and that has to count for something.still has an exclusive IYKYK vibe, making it so sought-after that it rarely goes on sale because, as a brand, it doesn’t have to.

Also read UC to purchase military-grade weapons ahead of 2028 Olympics

So during the busiest shopping time of year, the brand holds “. Well… technically anyway. Currently, Merit is offering early access to its coveted sale. All you have to do is join the brand’s waitlist, and you’ll immediately receive a promo code so you canOh Boy!

Advertisement

Disney Store Just Dropped Early Black Friday Deals with a Special 60% off Doorbuster on an Exclusive Olaf PlushAll the Cool Women Are Wearing This ‘Rich Mom’ Brand—& It’s Having a Major Early Black Friday SaleShe© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.