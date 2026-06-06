Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for Stanley Cup Final Game 3

The Vegas Golden Knights were an overtime goal away from taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup final with the series heading back to their home ice. I

The Vegas Golden Knights were an overtime goal away from taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup final with the series heading back to their home ice.

Instead, Seth Jarvis found the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes, and now the series is tied at 1-1 heading to Game 3. Game 3 will take place in Vegas on Saturday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Carolina: Frederik Andersen Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 Best NHL Prop BetAs I've written about before the last few Hurricanes' games, I'm going to continue to bet on Logan Stankoven to record a point in every game until the betting market adjusts its odds. He continues to lead the Hurricanes in expected goals in this postseason with 7.2, which is 1.1 more than the next closest player.

He's also third on the team in total postseason points. Despite that, he's sixth on the odds list to record a point in Game 3. This series has been closer than I expected through the first two rounds, and I don't mean the final scores of the games. The expected goals have actually favored the Golden Knights, at 3.2 per 60 minutes of play compared to 2.67 for the Hurricanes.

I also don't fully trust Frederik Andersen, who has an .869 save percentage since the start of the Eastern Conference Final. I think the Golden Knights should be set as slight favorites on their home ice. With the game set as a pick'em, I'll take Vegas at -110. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.





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