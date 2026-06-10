Hurricanes Even Stanley Cup Final with Thrilling Game 4 Win

The Carolina Hurricanes scored twice in the third period, including a goal from Jordan Staal while sprawled on the ice, to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The series is now tied 2-2, with Game 5 set for Thursday night in Carolina.

The Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights has been a rollercoaster ride, with each game decided by a single goal until Tuesday night's Game 4 .

In a surprising turn of events, the Hurricanes scored twice in the third period to secure a 5-3 victory, evening the series at two games apiece. Jordan Staal's second goal, scored while sprawled on the ice, proved to be the game-winner. The series now shifts to Carolina for Game 5, with the Hurricanes potentially having two chances to win their first Cup in two decades on home ice.

Meanwhile, the 9-year-old Golden Knights are chasing their second championship in four years and need to win at least once more on the road to clinch the title. Each team has led by two goals twice in the series, with the 33 combined goals tying for the third highest in a Cup final history. Staal has become the first player in 44 years to score at least one goal in each of the first four games of the final.

The Hurricanes' Brandon Bussi started in goal and made 18 saves, while the Golden Knights' Carter Hart made 23 saves. The series continues to defy expectations and promises to be a thrilling finish





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