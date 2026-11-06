Hurricanes Defeat Islanders 5-3 Despite Strong Second Period

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on November 5, 2026. The Canes overcame a second-period surge by the Islanders to maintain their winning streak.

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at UBS Arena. The victory extended Carolina's winning streak against the Islanders and marked New York's second consecutive regulation loss this season. The Hurricanes seized control of the game early with a two-goal lead within the first four minutes of play.

Hurricanes Establish Early Lead and Momentum

Carolina opened the scoring quickly by capitalizing on defensive lapses from the New York defense. Jackson Blake passed to Logan Stankoven, who scored just 57 seconds into the game. Matthew Schaefer was caught out of position during the sequence, allowing Stankoven to score on Semyon Varlamov. Jesperi Kotkaniemi deflected Jordan Martinook's shot for the next goal, with Schaefer also partly to blame for the defensive breakdown. Andrei Svechnikov added another goal in the second period after a series of errors by the Islanders.

Also read Status Of Hurricanes WR Malachi Toney 'Uncertain' For Saturday At Notre Dame

Islanders Fight Back in Second Period Action

The New York Islanders responded with a strong second period that featured intense counter-attacking hockey. Mitchell Chaffee opened the scoring for New York after Matthew Schenn passed a tip-in shot from across the zone. Brayden Schenn tied the game at two goals with a wraparound maneuver late in the second period. Victor Eklund then scored a high-slot one-timer to make it 3-3, ending Carolina's early dominance in the contest.

Goaltenders Trade Saves During Tight Contest

Both goaltenders faced significant pressure during the second period. Semyon Varlamov stopped 34 shots in total, including a critical diving save against Sean Walker's one-timer. Varlamov had initially struggled, allowing two goals on his first three shots, but stabilized his performance. Carolina's Brandon Bussi matched Varlamov's intensity by making key stops to keep the score level at 3-3 by the intermission. The back-and-forth nature of the game highlighted the resilience of both netminders during a pivotal stretch of play.

Advertisement

Power Play Struggles and Third Period Collapse

The New York power play failed to convert on any of its four opportunities throughout the game. The unit struggled with consistent zone entries, which halted their offensive momentum. At even strength, the Islanders could not maintain the intensity they showed in the second period. Carolina regained control of the game in the third period, shifting the momentum firmly in their favor. The Islanders struggled to break out of their own zone as the Hurricanes applied relentless pressure.

Hurricanes Seal Victory with Late Goals

Carolina sealed the 5-3 victory with two late goals that dashed New York's hopes of a comeback. William Carrier scored on a rebound with 5:08 remaining to put the Hurricanes ahead 4-3. Jalen Chatfield added an empty-net goal with less than a minute left to finalize the result. The loss leaves the Islanders without a victory against the defending champions in 22 months, highlighting the need for a more complete 60-minute effort in future matchups.