Hurricanes beat the Canadiens 4-0 to move within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final

The Carolina Hurricanes will move on to the Stanley Cup Final against the Las Vegas Golden Knights after beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Wednesday night.

MONTREAL — Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal and Logan Stankoven scored in a 2:47 span late in the first period and the Carolina Hurricanes moved within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final, beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for his third shutout in 12 postseason games this year to help the Hurricanes take a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Final. Game 5 is Friday night in North Carolina, with the series winner facing the Vegas Golden Knights.

“We have better,” Stankoven said. “It’s great to come out like a team like this and perform like that, but I think at this time of the year you can’t bring your ‘B’ game. You have to bring your ‘A’ game every night. ” Nikolaj Ehlers and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists for the Hurricanes.

They are the seventh NHL team to win six or more road games to start a postseason.

“Definitely excited,” Gostisbehere said. “Have to take care of business. ” Anderson and the Hurricanes are 11-1 in the first three rounds. They put it away early in Game 4 after winning the previous two games in overtime.

The Hurricanes scored first for the fourth straight game when Aho beat Jakub Dobes with a one-timer from the right circle on a power play with 5:02 left in the first. Staal followed with 3:53 to go, tipping in K’Andre Miller’s centering pass. Stankoven then finished off a two-on-one with Jason Blake with 2:14 remaining in the period.

“The game’s going to humble you,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “Whenever you get humbled, you stand tall. ” Andrei Svechnikov had an empty-net goal in the third. Carolina had a 19-3 shots-on-goal advantage in the third period for a 43-18 overall edge.

“It seemed like the only guy that showed up was Doby,” Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson said. “Wasn’t good enough. Didn’t answer the bell. ” Latest from ABC15:





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