Hurricanes and Kraken Clash in Historic NHL Global Series in Helsinki

The Carolina Hurricanes face the Seattle Kraken in Helsinki for the 2026 NHL Global Series, featUring key Finnish players and aiming for a historic fourth international win.

Historic Global Series in Helsinki

Carolina Lineup and Finnish Representations

The Carolina Hurricanes are preparing for a landmark moment in their franchise history as they travel to Helsinki Finland , to face the Seattle Kraken in the opening game of the 2026 NHL Global Series . This event marks a significant international expansion for the league, with the matchup taking place at Veikkaus Arena . For the Hurricanes, this visit to their home turf offers a unique opportunity to connect with fans in Finland while competing against one of the leagues most Finland -forward opponents. The Kraken have also embraced the international stage, bringing a roster that reflects the deep hockey culture shared between the Pacific Northwest and Scandinavia. This series is not merely a regular-season contest but a celebration of hockey heritage, as both teams boast significant Finnish representation among thier star players and key contributors.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour has created strategic decisions regarding the lineup to accommodate the special nature of the event. Star center Sebastian Aho leads the charge, entering the game with exceptional form. Aho has accumulated twenty-six points in just nineteen games this season, riding a momentum that includes back-to-back multi-point performances. His presence on the ice in his home country adds a layer of emotional significance to the contest, as he looks to maintain his status as one of the leagues premier offensive threats. Joining him are fellow Finns Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Juuso Valimaki. Kotkaniemi has been a steady contributor, recording four points over his last four games, providing depth and experiance to the middle of the roster.

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A notable shift in the lineup involves the defensive corps. Alexander Nikishin,who has been performing well, is expected to be eased back into full-speed action following a recent absence. Consequently, Juuso Valimaki has been inserted into the lineup. Coach Brind'Amour described the decision to play Valimaki as straightforward, noting that while Nikishin is returning, the special circumstances of playing in Finland made it an easy choice to get Valimaki back in the game. The coaching staff believes Valimaki has played well recently and sees no reason to keep him off the ice for such a significant occasion. This tactical shift underscores the team's flexibility and their willingness to prioritize team chemistry and player comfort during international play.

Seattle Kraken's Surprising Start

The Seattle Kraken arrive in Helsinki with a record and performance that have exceeded many early-season prognostications. Sitting at nine wins, six losses, and one tie, the team currently finds itself just two points out of a playoff position in the Western Conference, holding a game in hand. this success is particularly impressive given that the Kraken have traditionally lacked a single high-profile offensive engine to carry their scoring load. Instead, they have develOped a robust committee approach to offense,with eight different players accumulating at least ten points through sixteen games. this balanced attack makes them a difficult opponent to defend,as they don't rely on a single star to generate momentum.

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Leading the young contingent for Seattle is Berkly Catton,the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Catton has demonstrated significant promise early in his career, tallying fourteen points through five goals and nine assists. His ability to contribute from the center position provides the Kraken with a reliable source of scoring. Additionally, Finnish forward Kaapo Kakko has emerged as a key contributor for Seattle. After finding his footing in the Pacific Northwest, Kakko has recorded thirteen points across sixteen appearances, including three goals and ten assists. his performance highlights the international flavor of the Kraken's roster and complements the teams collective scoring strategy.

Goaltending and Series Outlook

The battle between the netminders will be crucial in determining the outcome of this series. For the Hurricanes, Brandon Bussi is expected to start in the game closest to the home net. Bussi comes into the contest with confidence, having secured a victory in his most recent begin against the Novel York Islanders. Over his last five appearances, Bussi has earned at least one point in four of those games, suggesting a high level of consistency. On the Seattle side, the Kraken utilize a tandem of Phillip Grubauer and Joey Daccord, who have split playing time relatively evenly. grubauer boasts a save percentage of .890 in ten appearances, while Daccord holds an .881 save percentage in nine games. Both goalies will likely see action during the two-game series, testing the Hurricanes' offense from different angles.

Historical context adds another dimension to this matchup. The Hurricanes previously played in Helsinki during the 2010-11 season, where they secured a pair of victories over the Minnesota Wild to open that campaign. If Carolina can sweep the Kraken in this two-game set, they will achieve a historic milestone, becoming the first NHL team to register four wins outside of North America. the logistical details of the series also include a shift in home crew designation. While both games are neutral-site contests, Seattle is designated as the home crew for Thursday's opener, granting them the advantage of last change. Carolina will assume the home team role for the rematch on Saturday. The series promises to be a showcase of talent, history, and international hockey pride, with significant implications for the standings and crew morale as the season progresses.