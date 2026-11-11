Flood victims in Hurricane they say the experience has completely changed how they go about their daily lives.

HURRICANE, Utah — Flood victims in Hurricane they say the experience has completely changed how they go about their daily lives.

"This is my first home we had the first one in August and without it again much recently," said Destiny Alatorre, a flood victim. Altatore didn't think home ownership would look like this.

Also read 150,000 Tents Wait Just Outside Gaza as Israel Blocks Shelter Aid For Flood-Ravaged Exclave

"I think a lot of people are resorting to getting out of their own pocket at this point just because it's taking so long," said Alatorre. "I don't have a kitchen, I don't have cabinets... I don't have anything.

" WATCH | Hurricane seeking support for flood victims ahead of FEMA meeting urricane seeking support for flood victims ahead of FEMA meeting- SOUTHERN UTAH Meanwhile, the mayor and the flood committee are trying to get people like Alatorre more help. “I’ve been told that the Governor has declared Washington County a state of emergency, although I’ve never heard that officially from anybody," said Mayor Clark Faucett of Hurricane.

Advertisement

RELATED | Flooding in Hurricane forces evacuations, widespread road closures Governor Spencer Cox signed a 30-day emergency declaration on Nov. 6, allowing the state to mobilize resources and request federal help. The flood committee says they need more donations, and are exploring grant opportunities, and seeking skilled volunteers.

RELATED | Volunteers come to Hurricane to help following floods "I know this is the second round of donations, I know we had a lot for the first one," said Heather Farnsworth on the flood committee.

"A grant writer... we need someone that can donate their time to help the city get the grants to be able to get the diversion down.. If you know how to hang drywall and muddy tape if you know to put down vinyl and carpet if you're a professional painter.

" Mayor Faucett is in contact with the Lieutenant Governor following her recent visit and is prepping for a meeting with FEMA in Hurricane. RELATED | During 'sobering' visit to flood-ravaged Hurricane, Lt. Gov. sees damage left behind "Basically, it's gonna be a chance to look at the map understand how FEMA does what they do, why it's important, what it does for the people here, flood insurance, that kind of thing," said Fawcett.

Advertisement

Alatorre says she doesn't want to pack up and move out of her first home, but be better prepared for what's ahead — even though it brings her anxiety.

"I'm not usually an anxious person, and it doesn't matter — but I'm doing things I have to do this now in case there's another flood. It's really unfortunate I have to think that way now where I can't live like a normal life I'm worried about getting flooded again," she said. Recent Southern Utah Stories