Hurricane Helene Survivor Finds Solace in Returned Photos

A volunteer in Asheville, North Carolina, helps reunite storm survivors with lost photographs after Hurricane Helene.

After Hurricane Helene ravaged Asheville , North Carolina , Taylor Schenker, a 27-year-old volunteer, discovered a trove of photographs amidst the debris. Overwhelmed by the devastation and longing to find something positive amidst the wreckage, Schenker resolved to reunite people with precious memories lost in the storm. She set up a post-office box, collaborated with a volunteer search and rescue crew, and eventually unearthed over 500 photographs scattered throughout the storm-stricken area.

These images, resiliently surviving the deluge, captured intimate moments: family reunions, newborn babies, weddings, birthday parties, beloved pets, and school portraits. Schenker diligently sorted through the photos, identifying individuals and their stories. She then returned them to their rightful owners, offering solace and a tangible connection to their past.One such recipient was Mary Moss, whose family home was destroyed by a fallen tree during their evacuation. The storm had tragically claimed their son, Tommy, at the age of 12 due to a genetic disorder. The loss of their home meant losing nearly all traces of Tommy's existence. When Schenker delivered a stack of photos depicting Tommy as a toddler, dressed as an angel for a Christmas pageant, playing at daycare with his younger brother Dallas, Moss was overwhelmed with emotion. The photos served as a poignant reminder of their son's life, offering a sense of closure and a way to keep his memory alive. For Schenker, witnessing these reunions was deeply rewarding. She recognized the power of photographs in preserving memories, particularly in moments of profound loss. The project, born out of the ashes of a devastating storm, became a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring value of shared memories





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hurricane Helene Asheville North Carolina Disaster Relief Photographs Memory Loss Reuniting Families

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four Months After Hurricane Helene, Asheville Finds Strength in CommunityAsheville, North Carolina, is slowly recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Helene four months ago. While downtown areas are largely functional, the impact of the storm runs deep. Locals are struggling to cope with the aftermath and many dedicate their days to hurricane-related tasks. This story highlights the resilience of the community, focusing on their acts of kindness and support for one another.

Read more »

Hurricane Survivor German Shepherd Finds Forever Home After Being Tied to a Tree in NeglectA malnourished German shepherd named Grant, who was found tied to a tree after Hurricane Francine, has found a loving forever home thanks to animal rescuer Alyssa Muse and her organization, Aviary Creature Rescue. Grant's story highlights the disturbing reality of animal neglect and the urgent need for stronger animal welfare laws.

Read more »

North Carolina Residents Feel Forgotten Months After Hurricane HeleneTransportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited North Carolina and Tennessee to assess the damage left by Hurricane Helene and spoke with residents who express feeling forgotten by the nation as they rebuild their communities.

Read more »

A hidden gem of whitewater rafting faces an uncertain future after Hurricane HeleneWhitewater outfitters on the Nolichucky River are facing an uncertain future after Hurricane Helene devastated this scenic spot on the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

Read more »

A hidden gem of whitewater rafting faces an uncertain future after Hurricane HeleneWhitewater outfitters on the Nolichucky River are facing an uncertain future after Hurricane Helene devastated this scenic spot on the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

Read more »

A hidden gem of whitewater rafting faces an uncertain future after Hurricane HeleneWhitewater outfitters on the Nolichucky River are facing an uncertain future after Hurricane Helene devastated this scenic spot on the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

Read more »