Hurricane Erin's Repercussions Leave Jersey Shore Beaches Closed

Hurricane Erin, despite being hundreds of miles away, caused significant disruptions to the Jersey Shore, prompting beach closures due to debris, high tides, and dangerous rip currents. Towns like Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and Avalon saw access points shut down, and Upper Township reported numerous street entrances closed.

A visitor captured the forceful waves generated by Hurricane Erin in Holgate, Long Beach Township on Thursday, August 21, 2025. As of Friday morning, the remnants of Hurricane Erin were still causing disruptions, leading to the closure of several beaches along the Jersey Shore . Police departments in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest anticipated their beaches to remain closed for part of the day to clear accumulated debris.

Local officials urged residents and tourists to avoid the beaches, promising further updates regarding reopening times later on Friday.Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera personally surveyed the borough's beach on Friday morning to assess the storm's impact. He projected that the beaches would likely remain closed for most of the day to prepare for the anticipated weekend crowds. Avalon also announced the closure of several access points on Friday morning, including those at 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th, and 16th streets. The town's public works department was actively working to reopen these access points. Mayor Cabrera stated to NJ Advance Media, 'A lot of that stuff was moved because the tides came up pretty high. We don’t believe there was any significant damage.'Upper Township Mayor Curtis Corson reported to NJ Advance Media that the elevated water levels on the town's beaches had resulted in the closure of 12 street entrances. Mayor Corson indicated that Upper Township's beaches would stay closed until the ocean calmed down and officials could adequately safeguard the beaches. High surf advisories were in effect along the entire Jersey Shore through Friday. Forecasters issued warnings that rip currents would remain hazardous through Saturday as well. Despite Hurricane Erin being hundreds of miles away from the Shore on Thursday, its influence prompted at least 16 beaches in New Jersey to display red warning flags





PennLive / 🏆 463. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hurricane Erin Jersey Shore Beach Closures Rip Currents High Tides

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

N.J. weather: Hurricane Erin triggers high rip current risk at Jersey Shore starting todayCoastal flood and beach erosion are also possible this week as Hurricane Erin passes far off the Jersey Shore.

Read more »

Hurricane Erin to bring dangerous rip currents, high surf to Jersey shore, Delaware beachesWith temperatures falling into the 70s for most of the week, attention is turning to the Jersey shore and Delaware beaches where Hurricane Erin is expected to bring dangerous rip currents and high surf.

Read more »

Effects of Hurricane Erin to be felt at Jersey shore this weekWith an elevated rip current risk expected throughout the week, the Wildwood Beach Patrol has issued a no-swimming order until further notice.

Read more »

Hurricane Erin impact to Jersey Shore prompts beach, bridge closuresFrom dangerous riptides to 40 mph winds, Hurricane Erin is already causing problems down the Jersey Shore.

Read more »

More Jersey Shore beaches may ban swimming because of Hurricane ErinHurricane Erin storm is growing bigger and stronger, and it may pose a dangerous threat to East Coast swimmers.

Read more »

More Jersey Shore beaches may ban swimming as Hurricane Erin strengthens, creates dangerous surf conditionsThe storm is growing bigger and stronger, and it may pose a dangerous threat to swimmers during the next few days, safety officials warn.

Read more »