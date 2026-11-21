California braces for historic king tides and storm surge ahead of Thanksgiving while Florida deals with prolonged river flooding from El Nino-driven rains.

Scattered rainfall intensified the devastation across central Florida on Saturday while officials in northern California prepared for an unprecedented weather event. This dual crisis arrives just before the major Thanksgiving travel period, creating a complex emergency landscape across two distinct American regions. Meteorologists attribute the extreme weather patterns in both states to El Nino, a natural warming of the Pacific Ocean near the equator that disrupts global weather systems.

California Braces For Record Storm Surge

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie issued urgent warnings about an extremely serious situation arriving in the city based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service forecasts. He advised residents to avoid holiday travel and to stockpile essential supplies immediately before the storm hits. Lurie emphasized that the National Weather Service had never recorded such high tides in the history of San Francisco during this weekend event.

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The incoming storm systems coincide with the highest tides of the year, known as king tides, which significantly amplify the potential for coastal damage. Forecasters predict that up to two feet of flooding will likely occur in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways through 6 a.m. Monday. Additional sections of the Pacific coast are expected to experience similar flooding conditions through 4 p.m. Thursday, posing a severe risk to infrastructure and property owners.

Florida Battles Historic River Flooding

Residents in Geneva, Florida, were observed retrieving belongings from their flooded homes on Whitcomb Drive as Lake Harney rose due to widespread rain. While the heaviest rains have passed, water levels remain critically high and are expected to continue rising along the St. Johns River. This river is the longest in Florida and has already recorded water levels above the historical record set in 1953 near the city of Cocoa on Thursday.

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National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Watson in Melbourne explained that even lighter showers are driving water levels higher regardless of additional rainfall. She stated that these river floods are expected to continue for an extended period of time, complicating recovery efforts for affected communities. The situation was exacerbated by heavy rain earlier in the week that submerged large swaths of Florida's Atlantic coast and trapped people in floodwaters.

Marine Warnings And Coastal Dangers

The National Weather Service issued marine warnings to boaters along Florida's Atlantic coast due to thunderstorms capable of creating destabilizing waterspouts. Beachgoers were also advised to exercise extreme caution due to rough surf and dangerous rip currents that persist throughout the region. These warnings underscore the ongoing danger to public safety even as the primary storm systems begin to move or dissipate in certain areas.

Florida typically experiences its dry season from October to May, making this level of persistent precipitation and flooding highly abnormal for this time of year. The unusual weather patterns highlight the broader impact of El Nino on regional climate norms, disrupting the expected seasonal weather cycles and leading to prolonged emergency declarations and resource allocations for local authorities.