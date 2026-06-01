Hunza G Swimwear Sale: Up to 63% Off at Shopbop

Hunza G's iconic crinkle-fabric swimwear is heavily discounted at Shopbop. The one-size-fits-most suits, known for their stretchy fit and flattering cuts, are available in various styles including one-pieces and bikinis, with some items marked as final sale. The sale features a bold fire-engine red option and a glitter-knit style, but stock is limited.

Hunza G , the iconic brand known for its signature crinkle fabric that stretches like an accordion to fit a range of body types from sizes 2 to 12, is offering significant discounts on several of its swimsuits and cover-ups at Shopbop.

Using the code EXTRA25, shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 63 percent. The brand's suits, typically priced upward of $200, are celebrated for their durability and timeless aesthetic.

However, these deals are time-sensitive; color options are limited and some items have already sold out within hours of the sale launching





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Hunza G Swimwear Sale Crinkle Fabric Shopbop Discount One Size Swimsuit

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