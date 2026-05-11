Huntley Cremated Without Funeral or Mourners After Attack

Despite his brutal acts, Huntley was not mourned as his family was against any funeral, and his ashes were sent to his mother, Lynda Richards.

For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123, visitSoham killer Ian Huntley was cremated without any funeral service or mourners, it has been reported. Huntley was jailed in December 2003 for a minimum of 40 years for murdering ten-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman the previous year.

He was left in a comatose state after being attacked by a fellow inmate in HMP Frankland, the high-security facility in County Durham where he spent the latter part of his sentence. Last month an inquest heard he suffered a fatal head injury after being struck nine times with a three-foot metal bar in a prison workshop. He was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary and placed in a medically induced coma before passing away on March 7 this year.

Inmate Anthony Russell, 43, who was serving a whole life order for triple murder and rape, has been charged with Huntley's murder. Following his death, Huntley received a taxpayer-funded cremation in a £265 eco-friendly coffin. His family are believed to have declined the Ministry of Justice's (MoJ) offer of a £3,000 funeral as a show of respect to the families of his victims





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ian Huntley Holly Wells Jessica Chapman Murder Attack High-Security Prison Alleged Wrongdoings Taxpayer-Funded Eco-Friendly Coffin Ministry Of Justice Attack By Fellow Inmate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Questions raised after vehicles towed along Chicago police funeral procession routeA number of frustrated Chicagoans spent part of Friday trying to track down their vehicles that were towed along West Lawrence Avenue ahead of the funeral…

Read more »

Jamie-Lynn Sigler reveals heartfelt words to James Gandolfini at his funeral, 2013Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler shared her final words to her The Sopranos co-star James Gandolfini during his 2013 funeral. Sigler thanked Gandolfini for being there for her and making her feel safe, following his sudden death from a heart attack.

Read more »

Taxpayer-Funded Cremation with Eco-Friendly Coffin for Soham Killer Ian HuntleyIan Huntley, who was convicted for murdering Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, received a taxpayer-funded cremation that featured a £265 eco-friendly coffin. The costs of his funeral overran almost £2,000, which were covered by the public.

Read more »

Huntley Cremated Without Funeral or Mourners After AttackDespite his brutal acts, Huntley was not mourned as his family was against any funeral, and his ashes were sent to his mother, Lynda Richards.

Read more »