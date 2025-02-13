Huntington Beach Library Plaque Sparks Controversy Over 'MAGA' Acrostic

A commemorative plaque for Huntington Beach's Central Library has sparked a political firestorm due to its design, which spells out 'MAGA' as an acrostic poem.

A political controversy has erupted in Huntington Beach , California, as the city celebrates the 50th anniversary of its Central Library . At the center of the dispute is a plaque designed to commemorate the occasion, which, when read as an acrostic poem , spells out the acronym ' MAGA ,' a slogan popularized by former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The plaque's design, approved by a 6-0 vote by a city panel on Tuesday night, features the words 'Magical, Alluring, Galvanizing, Adventurous' centered within. The decision to include 'MAGA' in the plaque's design has sparked intense debate within the community. During a meeting attended by an overflow crowd of over 100 people, 40 residents voiced their opposition to the plaque, while only six spoke in favor of it. Many of those against the plaque expressed their disapproval through boos following the vote. Over 300 residents also sent emails to the commission criticizing the use of a political slogan on a commemorative decoration, questioning the appropriateness of the term 'alluring' in describing a public library. Barbara Richardson, a Huntington Beach resident, shared her perspective during public comments, stating that she initially thought the plaque design was a joke. She called the plaque divisive and embarrassing, emphasizing the prominence of the 'MAGA' acronym in the design. She questioned the legality of installing political slogans on city buildings and urged the city to maintain neutrality. Chris Kluwe, another resident, expressed his strong opposition, referring to the design as hideous. He argued that the plaque would place 'MAGA' front and center in the city, asserting that this ideology is detrimental to the country. He cited examples of MAGA-associated policies that he believes are harmful, such as discrimination against transgender individuals and the potential for a billionaire to exploit the government for personal gain.Jennifer Carey, the Deputy City Manager, explained that the idea for a commemorative plaque was proposed by City Council member Gracey Van Der Mark. She stated that the design was a collaborative effort involving input from various City Council members and community members. However, only two commissioners, Austin Edsell and Jeanne Paris, offered comments regarding the design. Edsell, a past president of the Orange County Young Republicans, expressed his support for the plaque, highlighting its significance in celebrating the library's history. Paris, while suggesting minor adjustments to the design, expressed her approval of the 'MAGA' inclusion, arguing that 'Making America great' is not a racist comment. Natalie Moser, a former council member, condemned the plaque as political propaganda disguised as a celebration. She emphasized the importance of libraries as spaces for knowledge, community, and inclusion, cautioning against their use for political messaging. She drew historical parallels, warning against the dangers of manipulating public spaces for political purposes, citing instances where authoritarian regimes have used symbols to exert control and rewrite history. Moser urged residents to remain vigilant, highlighting the council's attempts to politicize the library, censor books, and challenge citizen-driven petitions. She asserted that these actions are not just attacks on the library but on fundamental freedoms, civic engagement, and democracy. The plaque design is slated to be presented to the City Council for final approval next week





