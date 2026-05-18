Huntington Beach Faces Fines for Failing to Meet Housing Mandate

A recent court ruling has ordered Huntington Beach to pay $50,000 for each month it fails to comply with the state's mandate to zone for more housing. The city has been fighting the state's order to accommodate 40,000 new homes and has filed its most recent housing allocation to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to review the case.

The city of Huntington Beach must pay $50,000 for each month it fails to comply with the state’s mandate to zone for more housing, according to a recent court ruling.

The city has been fighting the state’s order to accommodate 40,000 new homes. State law requires California cities and counties to plan for enough housing to meet the expected demand over an eight-year time period, including for low-income housing. Huntington Beach, citing its independence as a charter city, has challenged its most recent housing allocation to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to review the case last year





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Huntington Beach Housing Zoning Mandate California Supreme Court

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