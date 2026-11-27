Raza Aslam recounts his bravery in stopping Anthony Williams during the Huntingdon train attacks, detailing the terror and the physical toll of the November incident.

Raza Aslam has revealed the chilling footage of his desperate confrontation with Anthony Williams, the man recently found guilty of fourteen counts of attempted murder following the violent stabbing spree on a moving train. The horrific attack on the LNER service traveling from Doncaster to London left ten victims injured during that specific journey, with Williams having also attacked four others in the preceding twenty-four hours. Aslam, a forty-five-year-old father of four, played a pivotal role in confronting the attacker, risking his life to protect others in a chaotic environment.

The violence erupted without prior warning when a passenger shouted that a stabbing had taken place, causing immediate panic among those on board the fast-moving train. Williams had already attacked four other individuals in the preceding twenty-four hours before boarding the LNER service, where he proceeded to stab ten people in a matter of minutes. Aslam, who was initially seated quietly looking at his mobile phone, realized the severity of the situation when he noticed the fear and color draining from the faces of fellow travelers.

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The attacker moved through the carriages with little resistance, forcing passengers to flee toward the rear of the train, specifically the first-class carriage M. Williams appeared relaxed and unbothered by the chaos, asking the crowd if anyone was man enough to take him on. This brazen behavior underscored the extreme danger faced by the passengers, who were trapped in a confined space with an armed and unstable individual. The lack of any official announcement over the train's tannoy left passengers to rely solely on their own instincts to survive the ordeal.

Raza Aslam made the conscious decision not to survive passively, choosing instead to arm himself with a metal pan to confront the perpetrator. He described the scene as a moment where he believed he would not make it home, driven by the realization that the train was moving at high speed in the dark with no external help available. Aslam's intervention was not solitary; LNER employee Samir Zitouni had already created a barricade using two metal food trolleys and distributed pans to willing passengers.

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Aslam confronted Williams in the back of the carriage, attempting to hold him back while shouting assurances to the terrified crowd. The confrontation turned physical when Williams stabbed Aslam in the left arm, severing his radial nerve. Despite the severe injury, Aslam managed to record footage of the aftermath, capturing the tense moments where passengers urged each other to lock doors and assist the injured. His actions were critical in delaying the attacker and minimizing further casualties in the final carriage.

The physical and psychological scars from the November 1 attack continue to affect Raza Aslam significantly, despite the successful conviction of the perpetrator. Medical professionals have informed Aslam that he will never fully recover the use of his left arm due to the nerve damage sustained during the struggle. In addition to the permanent physical impairment, Aslam is currently battling post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, common outcomes for those who have experienced such intense violence.

Aslam's recovery process involves a long rehabilitation period as he adjusts to life with reduced mobility in one arm. The emotional toll is compounded by the vivid memories of the attack, including the demonic look in Williams' eyes and the sounds of the struggle recorded on his phone. His experience highlights the lasting impact of mass violence on innocent bystanders, who often suffer long-term health issues even after the immediate threat has been neutralized.

The trial at Cambridge Crown Court concluded with Anthony Williams being found guilty of fourteen counts of attempted murder, reflecting the breadth of his attacks on that day. The verdict brings a measure of justice for the victims, including the ten stabbed on the train and the four attacked in the previous twenty-four hours. The court heard detailed testimonies about how staff like Samir Zitouni worked tirelessly to protect passengers using makeshift defenses.

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Public reaction to the case has focused heavily on the bravery of ordinary citizens like Raza Aslam and Samir Zitouni, whose quick thinking helped save lives. Their actions stand in stark contrast to the indiscriminate violence unleashed by Williams, who showed no signs of remorse or stress during the attack. The conviction serves as a definitive legal closing to a traumatic chapter in recent British criminal history, though for survivors like Aslam, the journey toward healing is far from over.