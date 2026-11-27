Anthony Williams sentenced after five-minute rampage on LNER train. Hero Stephen Crean credited with saving student Astrid during the violent attack in Cambridgeshire.

Anthony Williams has been convicted of attempted murder following a violent five-minute rampage on a train between Huntingdon and London. The sentencing follows a five-week trial at Cambridge Crown Court where a jury found the 33-year-old guilty of fourteen attempted murder charges related to the incident.

Stephen Crean, a sixty-two-year-old football supporter from Nottingham, is being hailed as a hero for his actions during the attack. Crean intervened to protect Astrid, a twenty-year-old student who recently expressed her gratitude by stating she would not be alive without his help.

Also read Anthony Williams Convicted of Attempted Murder After LNER Train Attacks

Williams, described as a convicted drug dealer suffering from schizophrenia, boarded the LNER service in Peterborough. He carried a ten-inch knife and began slashing and stabbing passengers, leaving ten people injured during the ordeal.

The incident began when Astrid ran into the buffet car screaming that a man with a knife was pursuing her. Crean, traveling home from a match, immediately assessed the danger and positioned himself between the attacker and the other passengers.

Crean engaged Williams in a physical struggle, despite being unarmed and outnumbered. He warned Williams, asking if he wanted to die, before grappling with the psychotic attacker who was driven by paranoid delusions about a devil-led conspiracy.

The confrontation resulted in severe injuries to Crean, including damage to his head, back, fingers, and hip. He eventually managed to lock himself in a toilet and called emergency services to report that he was covered in blood and needed assistance.

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Heroic Intervention Saves Lives

Stephen Crean's split-second decision to physically tackle Anthony Williams created the critical window needed for passengers to escape. He instructed others in the buffet area to shut the door, effectively shielding them from the immediate threat posed by the knife-wielding attacker.

During the melee, Williams had already attempted to kill four people in separate incidents on October 31 and November 1. His violent behavior escalated significantly on the train, driven by paranoid delusions and the decision to stop taking his prescribed medication days prior.

Astrid, who was the last person to reach the safety of the buffet car, credited Crean with her survival. She noted that his bravery allowed her and others to secure the door and escape the immediate danger of the stabbing spree.

The CCTV footage from the Doncaster to London service shows Crean shoulder barging and grappling with Williams. This visual evidence supports the prosecution's account of extraordinary bravery displayed by a small handful of passengers who chose to fight back rather than hide.

Victims and Perpetrator Reunite After Trial

For the first time, Stephen Crean and Astrid met in person after the conviction verdict was delivered. The emotional reunion highlighted the deep impact of Crean's actions on the young student who was nineteen years old at the time of the attack.

Astrid expressed her profound appreciation, stating that it was brilliant to meet her savior. She emphasized that she owes everything to Crean for putting his life on the line for a complete stranger, which she described as the definition of true bravery.

Crean, who remembered Astrid crying with makeup running down her face during the escape, praised her for alerting him to the threat. He told her that she and her parents should be proud of her quick actions in warning others about the approaching danger.

Both individuals described the meeting as a significant moment of closure. Crean stated that meeting Astrid was the best thing and worth the wait, while Astrid affirmed that she would know him for a long time due to his role in saving her life.

Past Failures and Ongoing Investigations

Concerns have emerged regarding whether the attacks could have been prevented through earlier intervention by authorities. It has been revealed that Williams was charged with causing actual bodily harm for an alleged knife attack in Peterborough on September 27.

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The initial investigation into the September incident was closed after just two days due to a claimed lack of evidence. This decision has drawn scrutiny, leading to allegations that police officers failed to conduct proper inquiries.

Two Cambridgeshire police constables are now facing a gross misconduct hearing regarding their handling of the earlier investigation. The Independent Office for Police Conduct alleges that the officers concealed facts by recording inaccurate information, including false claims about the unavailability of CCTV.

Additionally, officers missed other opportunities to intervene when Williams displayed violent or intimidating behavior. They either arrived too late to the scenes or decided not to pursue him citing health and safety reasons for their own staff.

Williams had a known history of schizophrenia diagnosed long before the train attacks. He had complained that his powerful medication was ineffective and stopped taking it shortly before embarking on his twenty-five-hour string of offenses.

NHS Review and Future Consequences

NHS England has announced that an independent investigation will be launched into the healthcare provided to Anthony Williams. This review aims to determine if there were failures in monitoring his condition or managing his medication before the rampage.

The combination of police misconduct and healthcare oversight failures has raised serious questions about systemic gaps in handling individuals with severe mental health issues. Critics argue that these oversights allowed a known risk to remain unchecked in the community.

Stephen Crean believes that Williams should have been detained earlier to prevent the tragedy. He stated that the perpetrator should not have been allowed to run freely and that earlier police action could have saved lives.

The conviction of Anthony Williams marks the end of a long legal process for the victims and the public. However, the ongoing investigations into police and medical conduct suggest that accountability measures are still being pursued by regulatory bodies.

The Huntingdon train attack remains a stark reminder of the dangers posed by untreated mental illness and the critical importance of swift, effective emergency response. The bravery of Stephen Crean continues to be recognized as a vital factor in limiting the loss of life during the incident.