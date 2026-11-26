Hunting Wives' Jaime Ray Newman exclusively told E! News which Real Housewives franchise influenced her in season two of the Netflix series—costarring Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman—out Nov. 26.

Real Housewives of Dallas ," Newman exclusively told E! News at the season two premiere.

"I had Momma Dee in my ears for about a week, just listening to her over and over and over again. " Even though Newman confessed that she wasn't previously "a reality TV person," the matriarch's larger-than-life personality helped her tap into a Texas socialite's persona.

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That’s especially true forseason two—hitting Netflix Nov. 26—because Callie and the other wives of Maple Brook become stars of their own over-the-top reality TV show,As the 48-year-old explained, "When I read the first scripts, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I gotta go into full reality TV show mode.