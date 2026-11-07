Hunters Point's 54-year-old Surfside Liquor recognized as a legacy business

After 54 years in business in Hunters Point, San Francisco leaders are officially recognizing Surfside liquors as a legacy business.

Surfside Liquors in Hunters Point has been recognized as a legacy business. The business has long been a community institution, and celebrated the occasion with a party.

After 54 years in business in Hunters Point, San Francisco leaders are officially recognizing Surfside liquors as a legacy business. Surfside Liquors may be in the south-east corner of San Francisco, but it is at the center of the Bayview Hunters Point community. Presiding over the liquor store for the last 54 years, Bob Pinkard has treated those who shop here more like family than customers.

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"I've never seen nobody I didn't love," said Pinkard. "I may not like your ways, but I love you. Might not like your ways. But, I love everybody.

"While Surfside is a liquor store, it has offered so much more to customers over the years, including fresh fruit and produce and hot meals. Pinkard has always been ready to work with customers to make sure no one goes hungry. Over the years, he has watched generations of families grow up, shop and then come back with kids of their own. In all those years, he said he'd never been robbed or needed to call the police.

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"You know what," said Pinkard. "I cashed their mothers' checks, I gave them credit, I loved them like I did my own. We've never had a problem here. These are my babies, these are my babies.

Look at it! Some of them are going like this right now.

"Shaquille Cooper became an entrepreneur and launched his clothing label after watching how Bob ran his business. He said it was important to him that Bob knew just how much he and Surfside have meant to this community.

"It means everything," said Cooper. "It's like it's the heart and soul of this community. If you was able to see the content, never had to call the police in 52 years. This is where all the peace is at, this is where all the family is at.

He's been a staple in our community. So, to be able to do this day for him means everything to me.

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"Now Supervisor Shamann Walton is recognizing Surfside Liquors as a legacy business, and the man behind the counter as an anchor for the community. "He's a legacy business, which is a business that's been in business in our district for more than 30 years," said Supervisor Walton. "It's exciting to be able to honor him, and it's important that we honor people while they're still here, while they're still with us and doing the things that we get excited about.

" While the party carried on outside Surfside Liquors, Pinkard kept doing what he's been doing for five decades: helping customers one at a time. Now 80-years-old, he said he has no plans to retire.

"So, it's all beautiful," said Pinkard. "I have no complaints in my life. Three beautiful daughters, a beautiful wife, two grandkids. I am telling you, you couldn't ask for no more.

" This isn't the first time Pinkard has been recognized for his dedication to his community. 20 years ago, he was named a community hero for providing fresh produce to families living in a food desert, where getting access to fresh fruits and vegetables is a challenge.