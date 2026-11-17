Hunter Schafer is named on a wish list to play the next Bond Girl, sparking intense debate and highlighting competition from Sydney Sweeney and Kendall Jenner for the 007 franchise.

Hunter Schafer has emerged as a leading contender to play the next Bond Girl, a development that could mark a historic first for the James Bond franchise as it seeks its first transgender lead in the role. The 27-year-old star of the HBO series Euphoria joined a prestigious list of Hollywood celebrities tipped for the part following the announcement that Robert Pattinson would take on the iconic role of the secret agent.

Schafer Career Trajectory and Industry Buzz

A recent list published by Variety highlighted Schafer as a potential candidate, suggesting that the role could serve as a significant catalyst for her already successful career. The publication noted that Schafer has consistently demonstrated her acting capabilities in Euphoria and is poised to expand her repertoire as a star in the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series, which is expected to feature intense action sequences. Industry observers suggest that pairing her with Pattinson could create dynamic chemistry, combining their respective talents for a modern iteration of the franchise.

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Schafer rose to global prominence through her portrayal of Jules Vaughn, a transgender teenager, in Euphoria. Her filmography also includes notable roles in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and the film Mother Mary. The Variety article emphasized that while she is already an established talent, landing a role in the 007 series would undoubtedly elevate her status within the entertainment industry to new heights.

Public Reaction and Franchise Debate

The suggestion that Schafer could join the Bond universe has elicited a polarized response from online audiences and fans. While some supporters argued that her casting would be a progressive and exciting step for the franchise, others expressed strong opposition, with some commenting that such a decision could potentially damage the legacy of the long-running series. Critics on social media platform X voiced concerns that the change might alienate traditional fans, with some stating they would no longer watch the movies.

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Conversely, many defenders of Schafer emphasized her talent and the potential for her to bring a fresh perspective to the role. One supporter noted that the combination of Robert Pattinson and Hunter Schafer would be a compelling reason to watch the film, urging director Denis Villeneuve to make the casting happen. This divide highlights the ongoing cultural conversations surrounding representation and the evolution of iconic characters in mainstream media.

Schafer Advocacy and Personal History

Beyond her acting career, Schafer has been a vocal advocate for transgender rights and visibility. In October of the previous year, she disclosed to ELLE magazine that she had undergone gender-affirming bottom surgery, sharing her personal journey of embracing her gender-expansive identity. She has also spoken publicly about the challenges faced by transgender individuals, including a notable protest in 2016 against a North Carolina law that restricted bathroom access for transgender people.

During that rally at the North Carolina General Assembly, Schafer, then an 18-year-old high school senior, held a sign stating that transgender youth exist, are valid, and deserve basic human rights. Her activism continued last year when she criticized the Donald Trump administration after learning that her new passport listed her gender as male due to a controversial executive order, underscoring her commitment to visibility and legal recognition of her identity.

Competition from Sweeney and Jenner

Schafer is not the only high-profile name in contention for the role, with other actresses also drawing significant attention from industry insiders and betting markets. Sydney Sweeney has been reported as a top choice on casting sheets, with sources indicating that director Denis Villeneuve admires her talent and her ability to connect with younger generations. Sweeney is described as athletic and capable of performing physical stunts, qualities that align with the modernization efforts for the franchise.

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Additionally, supermodel Kendall Jenner has emerged as a favorite among bookies, with brand and culture expert Nick Ede suggesting that her casting would be a brilliant and modern move. Ede noted that Jenner fits the mold of the classic Bond woman with her glamour and poise while bringing a contemporary edge that could redefine the stereotype associated with the role. This competition underscores the high stakes involved in selecting a new lead for the next chapter of James Bond.