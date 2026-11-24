Hunter Schafer headlines the upcoming Prime Video miniseries Blade Runner 2099 alongside Michelle Yeoh, while also starring in the horror film Cuckoo.

Hunter Schafer will headline the new eight-episode Prime Video miniseries Blade Runner 2099, marking a significant return to her acting roots in major franchise territory. The series is scheduled to premiere on November 25, bringing viewers back into the expansive and gritty universe of the cyberpunk franchise. Schafer will share the screen with renowned actress Michelle Yeoh, who joins the cast in a leading capacity alongside the rising star.

Blade Runner 2099 Miniseries Details

The upcoming show will serve as the latest installment in the groundbreaking sci-fi saga, taking audiences further into the future of the established narrative. This eight-part series represents a major production for the streaming platform and continues the legacy of the visually stunning and philosophically dense original films. Fans of the franchise can anticipate new characters and expanded lore as the story progresses into this new era.

Also read ‘Blade Runner 2099’ Review: Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer Lead Amazon’s Visually Rich, Emotionally Deficient Sci-Fi Sequel

Hunter Schafer Acting Career Evolution

Schafer first gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Jules Vaughn in the HBO series Euphoria, which began in 2019. Her performance in the show was widely praised by critics and audiences alike, despite the series often sparking debate. She also co-wrote the episode titled "F*** Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob" with creator Sam Levinson, showcasing her creative versatility beyond acting.

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Upcoming Film Roles and Projects

Before the miniseries debut, Schafer will appear in her first major leading role in the film Cuckoo. Written and directed by Tilman Singer, the movie stars Schafer as Gretchen, a teenager coping with her mother's tragic death. The narrative follows her relocation to a resort town in the Bavarian Alps with her father, Marton Csokas, stepmother, Jessica Henwick, and mute half-sister, Mila Lieu. There, she encounters the mysterious Herr König, played by Dan Stevens, while strange events unfold around her.

Cuckoo Release and Streaming Availability

The horror film Cuckoo will be available on Hulu until it departs the streaming service on December 15. This release provides Schafer with another high-profile platform to showcase her talent in a genre different from her previous work. Viewers can tune in to experience the tension and mystery that defines this latest addition to the horror genre. The film adds to a busy period for Schafer, who also has upcoming roles in Cry to Heaven and a new horror movie by Arkasha Stevenson.