Hunter Schafer’s Peekaboo Ponytail Is the Cool Girl’s Red Carpet Look
Sculptural updos are having a moment, but “Blade Runner 2099” star Hunter Schafer’s latest red-carpet hairstyle proves that a little hair architecture can go a long way.
From intricate braids and gravity-defying knots to elaborate, architectural chignons, the red carpet has seen plenty of looks as of late. Leave it to Hunter Schafer to offer a decidedly cool-girl interpretation of the trend.on Tuesday evening, Schafer—styled as always by Dara—wore a custom ivory Celine ensemble comprising a strapless satin bustier dress, with a dramatic train trailing behind her, layered over tailored tuxedo trousers for that nonchalant elegance.
Her beauty followed suit. Working with her go-to hairstylist Rena Calhoun, Schafer wore her honey-blonde lengths in softly tousled, loose waves, parted loosely at the center and falling around her shoulders. From the front it was a classic and romantic, and a rather effortless-looking hairstyle.Also readJoe Biden Memoir: Hunter Conviction Caused 2024 Debate Flop
But turn around, and there was a delightful little surprise: a tiny, twisted, extremely low ponytail woven into the ends of her hair at the nape of her neck, secured with a wrap of blonde strands. The mini braid was a lovely, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it detail. Makeup artist Sandy Ganzer kept things similarly soft, with subtly defined eyes, flushed cheeks, and a rosy pink lip. It’s another clever beauty moment in what’s proving to be an excellent press tour for Schafer.
At the Los Angeles premiere last week, Ganzer, creating a dramatic, futuristic strip of gunmetal eyeshadow across her eyes and nose. Calhoun fashioned her hair into a disheveled updo, with flyaways escaping at the back for a cyberpunk heroine to red carpet look.from Undercover’s fall 2007 collection, which Calhoun incorporated into a double-ponytail hairstyle.
Working alongside Dara and Ganzer, Schafer has been having enormous fun with beauty references that are both deeply considered and playful, often drawing on the sci-fi world of her forthcoming series and beyond. The up-do renaissance is firmly upon us. At this year’s Golden Globes, Audrey Nuna, Mia Goth, and Jenna Ortega were among those experimenting with
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